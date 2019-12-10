Looking at Villanova's KenPom, Synergy Numbers: Vol. 2
It’s been about two weeks since we took our first look at Villanova’s KenPom and Synergy numbers, and with the ‘Cats idle until Saturday, we have a perfect opportunity to do our first update. In ad...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news