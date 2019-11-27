Looking at Nova's KenPom, Synergy Numbers: Vol. 1
So I realized that I often reference numbers from KenPom and Synergy Sports in articles here, particularly in preview articles of upcoming opponents. I also realized that it would probably be helpf...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news