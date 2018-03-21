



The ‘Cats will meet an old Big East foe on Friday in the Sweet 16 when they take on West Virginia.

The schools haven’t met since 2011 and Jay Wright’s Wildcats are 3-3 against Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers have compiled a 26-10 record so far this season, including 11-7 in the hyper-competitive Big 12, finishing two games back of Kansas. In the NCAA tournament they easily dispatched of Murray State and Marshall.

Throughout the season West Virginia secured some quality wins over teams such as Baylor, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. The Mountaineers worst loss came to Iowa State, and was the only loss to a team ranked lower than 55 by KenPom.

Speaking of KenPom, West Virginia is currently ranked 11 in that metric (11 in offense, 42 in defense).

Any discussion of West Virginia starts on the defensive end and with the “Press Virginia” moniker. We talked with Keenan Cummings from Rivals’ West Virginia site for some insight on the Mountaineers, and he had this to say about this year’s iteration of Press Virginia. “This is not nearly the same level of press that it had been the last couple of years with the Cleveland State model where the top of the press was responsible for guarding the inbound pass, communicating with teammates and taking the right angles.” Cummings explained that in this look the guards would look to force the ball into easily trappable spots. He continued, “This is more of a man press look but that doesn’t mean there isn’t relentless pressure on the ball as the goal of West Virginia is to speed the other team up and make them uncomfortable. This team isn’t as athletic as some of the ones in the past, but they can still create plenty of issues and throw several looks at them.” It will be interesting to see how ‘Nova responds, as the looks it gets from West Virginia will be unlike things it has seen this year and very few teams have been able to speed the Wildcats up.

What can Villanova expect once the press is broken and West Virginia settles into its half-court defense? Cummings had this to say: “West Virginia is primarily a man team that will trap and make things difficult for opponents. Like in the past they have a lot of versatile athletes that can switch screens and defend multiple positions. They also have some zone looks as well and even used a 1-2-1-1 zone pressure against Marshall to confuse them and some amoeba at times as well. The 1-3-1 is also in the back pocket but it hasn’t been as effective this year when used. But the Mountaineers are long, aggressive, and pressure the ball. Once again, making teams uncomfortable is the goal.” Per Synergy Sports, the Mountaineers have played man 90.5% of the time this season.

While this year’s West Virginia defense may not be the overwhelming force it has been in the past, it is still effective. The Mountaineers gave up 69 points per game this season and have excelled at creating turnovers. The have forced a turnover on 23.4% of possessions, the second-best mark in the country. Villanova has done a great job not getting rattled throughout the season and has the 11th-best turnover rate in the country at 14.7%. This battle of strengths should be fascinating to watch play out, and whichever team does a better job of exerting themselves in this area will have a leg up in this game.

While the defense gets the headlines at West Virginia, the Mountaineers have been very good offensively this season. This is evidenced by their No. 11 ranking in offensive efficiency and 80.2 points per game. Four Mountaineers average double-figures and two more average at least 8.7 points per game. But it all starts with one of the most underrated players in the country, Jevon Carter, and his 17.4 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Carter has averaged 24.5 points per game in the first two NCAA tournament games, shooting 19-35 from the field in the process.