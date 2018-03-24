



After dispatching West Virginia in the Sweet 16, Villanova gets a similar opponent in the Elite 8, Texas Tech. While the Red Raiders won’t show the ‘Cats the same look that the Mountaineers did, they resemble their fellow Big 12 team in that they win with lock down defense and a key player carrying the load offensively.

Like West Virginia, Texas Tech was able to notch some nice wins in a tough conference. The Red Raiders beat Baylor, Kansas, Texas, TCU, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, but went 1-2 against the team Villanova just beat, handling West Virginia by one in their first matchup before falling by 10 in the rematch and three in the Big 12 tournament. They suffered a rough 18-point loss to Iowa State.

In the non-conference, Texas Tech beat Boston College and Nevada, while losing to Seton Hall by 10.

Texas Tech averages 75 points per game while giving up just 64.6, 15th best in the country.

KenPom has the Red Raiders ranked 11, the same spot that was occupied by West Virginia ahead of Friday’s game. They are ranked 45 in offensive efficiency and 3 in defensive efficiency.

Defense has been the calling card. Texas Tech has been excellent defending inside the arc and its 13% block percentage ranks 26th nationally. The Red Raiders also force a turnover on 21.9% of possessions, good for 16th in the country.

Texas Tech has above average marks in virtually every defensive situation per Synergy Sports. Only one Red Raider checks in with a below average defensive rating, and that happens to be offensive star Kennan Evans. They have been most susceptible to the catch and shoot.

Offensively, three Red Raiders average double figures. Keenan Evans leads the way with 17.7 points per game, while Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver chip in 11.4 and 11.2 respectively. Tech is above average in most offensive categories, but don’t reach the elite level in any.

They have had the most success with spot ups, cuts, and utilizing the pick and roll ballhandler. Post ups and isolations have yielded the least success. Synergy Sports’ individual offensive ratings support identifying Evans, Smith and Culver trio as the offensive engine. Each has an “excellent” or “very good” rating, and the trio makes up 47% of the Red Raider offense. Justin Gray and Brandone Francis earn “good” ratings, but the rest of the offense is rated as “average” or worse.

Defensively, it would seem the key would be to take away Evans, Smith, and Culver as much as possible and make the rest of the rotation try to beat you. I wouldn’t be surprised to see ‘Nova try to make the trio work on defense and try to get them into foul trouble. The ‘Cats have had some success with that strategy this season. Trying to force Tech into playing one-on-one could be successful as well.

Offensively, it all comes down to turnovers. The number against West Virginia was inflated by the relentless press, and while Tech isn’t Press Virginia, it still excels forcing turnovers. If the ‘Cats can protect to ball, they should be able to find the offense they want.

Many expected a ‘Nova-Purdue matchup in the Elite 8, but the injury to Isaac Haas coupled with Tech’s defense sent Purdue home and Texas Tech into the Elite 8.

The teams will square off for a trip to the Final Four at 2:20 on Sunday. The game will air on CBS.