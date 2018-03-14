



We now know Villanova’s opening game opponent after the Radford Highlanders defeated LIU-Brooklyn 71-61 in last night’s play-in game. This will be the first ever meeting between the schools, so let’s take a minute to get familiar with the Highlanders.

Radford went 23-12 in the regular season, including 12-6 in the Big South. It finished second in the conference before winning the conference tournament.

The Highlanders took a couple shots at power conference teams during the non-conference schedule but failed to notch a win. They lost by 10 to Ohio State, by 12 to Vanderbilt and by 27 to Virginia Tech. They also lost to Nevada by 15.

Radford’s highest ranked (by KenPom) win of the season came against 126th ranked UC Davis. Radford suffered losses to Elon (251), Gardner Webb (260), Campbell (221), Charleston Southern (244) and High Point (240). For reference, Villanova’s best win came over No. 7 Gonzaga, while they added wins over No. 11 Tennessee, and two over No. 14 Xavier. Overall the ‘Cats notched nine top-30 KenPom wins. Their worst lost was to No. 79 St. John’s.

The Highlanders are ranked 167 overall, checking in at 208 in offensive efficiency and 126 in defensive efficiency.

Here’s how ‘Nova fared against some teams with similar KenPom rankings this season: Defeated (184) Nicholl’s State 113-77, (157) LaSalle 77-68, (162) Hofstra 95-71 and (175) UConn 81-61.

Defense is clearly the strength of this Radford team. The 64.3 points allowed is good for 14th in the country. They have been most hurt by jump shooters, the roll man in the pick and roll, and by cutters.

Things have been a struggle at the offensive end. Radford averages 67.5 points per game and only dish out 12.3 assists. The Highlanders shoot 43% from the floor and 35% from three.

Ed Polite Jr. leads the way with 13.5 points per game, one of only two Highlanders to average double figures. The other is freshman Carlik Jones, who chips in 11.8. Junior Caleb Tanner and sophomore Donald Hicks are the team’s best three-point shooters, hitting 42.9% and 40.3% respectively.

It’s hard to see Radford being able to muster the firepower to keep up with Villanova’s offense, and as long as the Wildcats play Villanova basketball and don’t look past the Highlanders, there should be no issues.

The game is at 6:50 on Thursday night on TNT.