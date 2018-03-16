



Late Thursday night nine-seed Alabama emerged victorious over eight-seed Virginia Tech, setting up a second-round date with Villanova for a trip to the Sweet 16.

The Crimson Tide finished the regular season with a shaky 17-14 record, losing five-straight to close out the schedule. They were able to salvage an invite to the Big Dance with a run to the SEC semifinals with wins over Texas A&M and Auburn. They accumulated a decent number of quality wins, including Rhode Island, Texas A&M (twice), Auburn (twice), Oklahoma, Florida and Tennessee. They also suffered a few bad losses, most notably to Minnesota, Vanderbilt, UCF and Mississippi.

Alabama averages 72.7 points per game while allowing 70.3. It also averages 36 rebounds and dishes out just 12.7 assists.

The Crimson Tide are ranked 48 in KenPom, checking in at 95 in offensive efficiency and 18 in defensive efficiency.

Freshman guard Collin Sexton has been electric, averaging 19.2 points per game, but Alabama has struggled on the offensive end. They shoot 46% from the floor, but really struggle from deep (32.8%) and at the line (67.2%). They average 14 turnovers a game and have turned the ball over on 20.3% of their possessions.

Junior forward Donta Hall and freshman guard John Petty help carry the offensive load, averaging 10.9 and 10.4 points respectively. Petty, at 37.6%, has been Alabama’s best three-point shooter. Sophomore guard Dazon Ingram chips in 9.9 points and sophomore forward Braxton Key adds seven. No other Alabama player tops five points per game.

The Tide are most dangerous in transition, netting 1.079 points per possession per Synergy Sports. They have also had success with the pick and roll ballhandler, which isn’t surprising with a player like Sexton handling the ball. They have found success with cutters as well. Pick and rolls and cutters make up 22% of their offense, with transition accounting for another 20%.

But they struggle in spot up situations as evidenced by the shooting percentages. They have also fared poorly in isolation and in the post. Those three situations make up another 33% of their offense.

Sexton is the key, as he has been held under 50% shooting in 11 of Alabama’s 15 losses. When Sexton struggles, it’s tough for the Tide to pick up the slack, and against an offense like Villanova’s it could be particularly difficult for them to keep up. However, slowing Sexton is easier said than done.

Alabama loves to initiate the pick and roll with Sexton, and he has been lethal in those situations.

Alabama has been better on the defensive end, with some of its best work coming in defending the three-point line. Per Synergy Sports, they rank above average in every defensive situation outside of isolations, defending the pick and roll ballhandler, and off screens. They have also been susceptible to cutters and on the offensive glass, where they allow opponents an extra chance on 30.8% of misses.

Six Alabama players average at least 20 minutes per game and all six of those players have been solid defensively. Donta Hall has been the best defender of the group, while Herbert Jones has been the worst but still solid. It’s when you get to the role players that you start to create some defensive vulnerabilities. Avery Johnson Jr., Daniel Giddens and Alex Reese all check in with below average defensive ratings and forcing them into extra minutes could create an advantage for Villanova.

The defensive end is going to be the key, and it starts with Sexton. Containing him in pick and roll situations will be incredibly important, as will making him work for everything he gets. The Tide like to get Hall involved on cuts, so preventing him from getting free off motion will be crucial. Some of the motion Villanova saw from teams like Butler and Providence should help. Alabama, and Hall in particular, have been efficient on put backs. The Crimson Tide don’t grab a ton of offensive rebounds, but they are good at taking advantage when they do. The defensive glass was a problem against Radford, and if the same issues arise Saturday Alabama could make ‘Nova pay. And finally, turnovers. Alabama has been loose with the ball all season long, and it will be vital for the Wildcats to disrupt the young Tide roster and force them into mistakes.

Look for ‘Nova to attack on offense. We’ve seen the ‘Cats attempt to use offense as defense throughout the season, especially against strong backcourts. Making Sexton and Petty expend energy at the defensive end and getting the Alabama starters in foul trouble could be a big plus for the ‘Cats if they can make it happen.

There are lessons to be taken from Alabama’s win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night. ‘Bama played some of its best offensive basketball, shooting 60% from the field and 44% from deep. Sexton got 25 on 7-14 shooting and got to the line 14 times. Petty chipped in 20 on 6-8 from three. Hall had 10 on a perfect 5-5. Meanwhile Jones, Johnson Jr. and 6’9” freshman Galin Smith combined for 20 points on 10 of 14, each exceeding their season averages. The scoring/shooting in addition to a plus-4 on the boards (10 offensive rebounds) allowed the Tide to win despite 17 turnovers. If Tech was able to limit Sexton or Petty at all or deny Alabama a few second opportunities, a three-point loss likely becomes a win.

A player like Sexton presents a unique challenge. Alabama has been up and down this season and its inexperience has shown through at times. The numbers support a Villanova victory but an Alabama team playing at its best could test the ‘Cats, and a player of Sexton’s caliber can carry a team to victory. It’s impossible to know which Alabama team will show up. It could be the one we saw last night and the one that earned all those quality victories, or it could be the one that struggled against teams like UCF, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi and piled up 15 losses. We do know that if ‘Nova can make Sexton, Hall, and Petty work, cause turnovers, and clean the defensive glass and take advantage of extra opportunities on the offensive end then it should have enough to win the game.

A fear of second round games has been instilled in Nova Nation over the past few years, and those recent results plus Collin Sexton will create a nervous atmosphere on Saturday. But the blueprint for a win is pretty clear and ‘Nova has the tools to get the job done.

Tomorrow’s game is at 12:10 and will air on CBS.