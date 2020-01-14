As Villanova basketball continues to celebrate its 100th season, the program will retire two more jerseys in February, the school announced Tuesday.

After honoring Allan Ray and Jim Washington during halftime of the Kansas game in December, Villanova will now retire Ryan Arcidiacono’s No. 15 and Kyle Lowry’s No. 1 at separate home games.

“This is a great opportunity for the entire Villanova family to honor two outstanding players and lifelong members of our community,” stated head coach Jay Wright.

Arcidiacono will be first, as he will be honored on February 12 when Villanova hosts Marquette.

Villanova fans don’t need much of a refresher on the contributions of “Arch” to the program, who played an integral role in Villanova’s incredible run of success in the 2010s. A four-year starter, Arcidiacono personified “Villanova basketball” while winning 117 games on the Main Line, including three Big East titles and a national championship. He hit the game-winning shot against No. 2 Kansas at the Battle 4 Atlantis, a victory that we here at Nova Illustrated often site as the springboard for the unparalleled success that followed. Arch ended his Villanova career fourth on Villanova’s all-time assists list, with his assist of Kris Jenkins’ title-winning shot standing as one of the most iconic plays in college basketball history. Arcidiacono also earned a co-Big East Player of the Year honor as a junior. He has since carved out a nice role for himself in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.

“Ryan watched Kyle play and learned from him,” stated Wright. “He became one of the great Villanova leaders of all-time. His tenacity, intelligence and charisma set an example for all the Villanova guards who followed him.”