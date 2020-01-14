Kyle Lowry, Ryan Arcidiacono to Have Jerseys Retired
As Villanova basketball continues to celebrate its 100th season, the program will retire two more jerseys in February, the school announced Tuesday.
After honoring Allan Ray and Jim Washington during halftime of the Kansas game in December, Villanova will now retire Ryan Arcidiacono’s No. 15 and Kyle Lowry’s No. 1 at separate home games.
“This is a great opportunity for the entire Villanova family to honor two outstanding players and lifelong members of our community,” stated head coach Jay Wright.
Arcidiacono will be first, as he will be honored on February 12 when Villanova hosts Marquette.
Villanova fans don’t need much of a refresher on the contributions of “Arch” to the program, who played an integral role in Villanova’s incredible run of success in the 2010s. A four-year starter, Arcidiacono personified “Villanova basketball” while winning 117 games on the Main Line, including three Big East titles and a national championship. He hit the game-winning shot against No. 2 Kansas at the Battle 4 Atlantis, a victory that we here at Nova Illustrated often site as the springboard for the unparalleled success that followed. Arch ended his Villanova career fourth on Villanova’s all-time assists list, with his assist of Kris Jenkins’ title-winning shot standing as one of the most iconic plays in college basketball history. Arcidiacono also earned a co-Big East Player of the Year honor as a junior. He has since carved out a nice role for himself in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.
“Ryan watched Kyle play and learned from him,” stated Wright. “He became one of the great Villanova leaders of all-time. His tenacity, intelligence and charisma set an example for all the Villanova guards who followed him.”
Lowry’s honor will follow on February 26 when the Wildcats host St. John’s.
Lowry is one of the most professionally decorated Villanova products, having earned five NBA All-Star selections, an Olympic gold medal, and an NBA championship. At Villanova, he earned a Big 5 Rookie of the Year honor as well as a second-team All-Big East selection. He helped carry Villanova to appearances in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. Lowry continues to represent Villanova on the games biggest stage and has been a generous supporter of the program.
“Kyle brought a toughness to our program that everyone has had to live up to in the years since. We’re so proud of all his basketball accomplishments, but mostly the man, father and husband that he’s become.”
The honors are certainly well-deserved, as both Lowry and Arcidiacono have played a significant role in the tradition of Villanova basketball.
With the additions of Lowry and Arcidiacono, the number of retired jerseys at Villanova will run to 23. Each recipient is recognized with a plaque in the lobby of Finneran Pavilion, although the numbers themselves will remain in circulation. As we mentioned ahead of Ray and Washington’s honors, the only exception is Paul Arizin’s No. 11.