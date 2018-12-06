Despite a somewhat ugly offensive performance, the Wildcats gutted out another win Wednesday night beating Temple 69-59. Let’s dig into some of the key numbers that defined the win.

7: Villanova turnovers

Turnovers have haunted the ‘Cats through the early part of the season, but they were vastly improved in that area Wednesday. Adding to the encouragement is the fact that Temple has been adept at turning opponents over this season. The Owls entered the game ranked 38th in opponent’s turnover percentage and 3rd in steal percentage. Temple had been averaging nine steals per game but got just four Wednesday night.

In addition, the ‘Cats forced nine turnovers, creating an advantage for themselves in that category. Temple had also been very good protecting the ball, and while nine is a respectable number, it was great to see Villanova end up with a positive turnover margin.

15: Points for Jermaine Samuels

It’s impossible to overstate how important Jermaine Samuels was for Villanova Wednesday night. He shot 4-6 from the floor, 3-3 from beyond the arc, and 4-4 from the foul line and his three triples came in absolutely huge moments. Villanova doesn’t win this game without Samuels.

For a team desperate for contributions from the bench, Samuels’ performance was incredibly encouraging. Having watched the young Wildcat scuffle and struggle and battle through his freshman season and the start of his sophomore year, it was intensely satisfying to watch him play an instrumental role in a Villanova victory. The starters were in desperate need of some support, and Samuels stepped up in a big, big way.

20: Villanova made free throws

Over the course of Villanova’s recent run of success, a consistent advantage at the free throw line has been a staple of the formula. For the first time in 2018-19, we saw that advantage truly emerge.

The ‘Cats outscored Temple by 11 points at the line, attempting 25 freebies to Temple’s 12. That, along with the 3-point shooting, proved to be the difference in the game. It was great to see ‘Nova rediscover the free throw line as a weapon, and hopefully it is something they can build on going forward.

11: Offensive rebounds for Villanova

The ‘Cats continued to make hay on the offensive glass, pulling down 11 on Wednesday night including several huge put-back slams as they worked to erase a deficit and assert themselves. Overall ‘Nova won the battle of the boards 36-28, and it’s good to see them continue to find an advantage on the glass.