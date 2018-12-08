Villanova continued its dominance of the Big 5 and reeled off its sixth-straight win on Saturday afternoon, beating St. Joe’s 70-58. There was a lot to like about Saturday’s game, and we’ll be sure to touch on all of it. Let’s start by looking at some key numbers from the game.

31: Villanova bench points

We’ve been waiting for some help from the bench, and for the second game in a row we got it.

Joe Cremo led all Wildcats in field goal attempts, leading Villanova’s bench scoring with 12 points.

Jermaine Samuels was effective again, chipping in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Cole Swider struggled from beyond the arc, missing all five attempts, but still managed eight points and four rebounds. He showed that he’s not just a shooter, making a couple nice plays around the basket and fighting on the glass.

Jahvon Quinerly finally got some minutes, and although he was unable to knock down some open looks, he chipped in a rebound and an assist. At this point Quinerly getting experience is more important than his stat line, so it was good to see him on the court.

In addition to the 31 points, the bench produced 15 rebounds and five assists in a combined 68 minutes.

Getting consistent production from the bench changes the dynamic for Villanova in a big way, and it’s encouraging to see that starting to happen.

20: Villanova assists

The ‘Cats assisted on 20 of 23 made field goals. The ball movement was very good, and the offense looked much more fluid as a result. The passing was much crisper as the ‘Nova players were decisive and confident in their passing.

For Villanova’s spacing offense to reach its maximum effectiveness, smart, quick, decisive ball movement is a must, and we saw that on Saturday. Despite the generally poor shooting performance, the ‘Cats produced a parade of good looks and the offense was much more reminiscent of the ‘Nova offense we’ve come to expect.

9: St. Joe’s turnovers

Nine is a manageable number of turnovers for any team and typically one that would get overlooked when assessing a box score. But the Hawks have been great at taking care of the ball this season, averaging only eight turnovers per game entering Saturday, so for Villanova to be able to push them over that number is notable.

In addition, the ‘Cats continued their improvement in the turnover department, committing just nine of their own.



