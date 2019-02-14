Villanova got back in the win column Wednesday night, bouncing back from Saturday’s defeat against Marquette with an 85-67 win over Providence. The game was much tighter than the final score indicated as the ‘Cats used a dominant final seven minutes to pull away from the pesky Friars, but it was nice to see them find that extra gear and handle business down the stretch. Let’s look at the key numbers that defined the win.

43.5: Villanova 3-point percentage

The ‘Cats were able to break out of their shooting slump a bit, knocking down 43.5 percent of their 3-point attempts after not shooting over 32 percent from deep in their last three games. ‘Nova knocked down 10 long-range shots on Wednesday, earning a 12-point advantage from beyond the arc.

The feat is even more impressive considering that Collin Gillespie saw his 3-point woes continue, going 0-6 from the 3-point line. If Gillespie shoots anywhere near his average, the ‘Cats likely hit 50 percent from deep against Providence. Eric Paschall had it working from 3, knocking down 5-6.

After a few straight games of struggling from deep, it was good to see one of Villanova’s best weapons working again.

47: Combined points for Phil Booth and Eric Paschall

The seniors carried the load in a big way on Wednesday night, combining for 47 points on 18-29 shooting and 7-11 from 3. Whenever the ‘Cats needed a big bucket, Booth or Paschall was there to provide it.

With Gillespie struggling, ‘Nova needed big production from Booth and Paschall and they answered the call in a big way.

While we would love to see more balanced scoring, the ‘Cats will be hard to beat when these two play the way they did on Wednesday.

5: Villanova blocks

The ‘Cats piled up five blocks while not having a single one of their own shots sent back. Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Jermaine Samuels, Brandon Slater, and Paschall all contributed to the block party, which helped ‘Nova offset some of the extra shots Providence was getting courtesy of the 16 offensive rebounds it pulled down.

12, 7: Points and rebounds for Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Cosby-Roundtree’s contribution. He was a perfect 4-4 from the field while also knocking down 4-4 from the free throw line. He added two blocks and an assist, showing flashes of the impact he had during Villanova’s successful run in Orlando in November.

Villanova is now 5-0 this season when Cosby-Roundtree scores in double-figures. While he’s not leaned upon for his scoring, when he is active on the glass and defensively and cleaning things up and scoring around the basket, it’s a big boost for the ‘Cats.



