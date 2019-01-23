The Villanova Wildcats stayed hot Tuesday night, earning an 80-72 win over Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse. In a matchup that threatened to cause problems for the ‘Cats, Villanova maintained control for much of the game to earn a crucial road win. Let’s look into the key numbers that defined the victory.

16: Villanova made free throws

The Wildcats turned the free throw line into a major advantage Tuesday night, hitting 16 of 18 attempts while limiting Butler to just five attempts. As impressive as Villanova’s 88.9 percent free throw shooting was, it’s perhaps more impressive that it limited Butler to only five free throws.

The Bulldogs entered the game averaging 14.6 free throw attempts per game, and the three players who have attempted the most foul shots for Butler this season (Kamar Baldwin, Joey Brunk, and Paul Jorgensen) were just 1-3 from the charity stripe on Tuesday. ‘Nova did an excellent job defending without fouling while earning and converting their own opportunities at the foul line.

8: Villanova turnovers

‘Nova was fantastic taking care of the ball against Butler, with just eight turnovers. Butler was very good protecting the ball as well, turning it over just nine times. But with Villanova controlling much of the game, the Wildcats ability to protect the ball limited Butler’s opportunities to cut into the lead.

After struggling with turnovers early in the season, ‘Nova has been much better of late and that’s played a role in its seven-game winning streak. It’s a great sign of growth for the young ‘Cats as they continue to develop chemistry and gain experience, and hopefully is a trend that will continue as the season progresses.

5: Wildcats in double figures

We recently discussed Villanova beginning to execute its expected formula for success, with Phil Booth and Eric Paschall carrying the load while getting meaningful contributions from a handful of teammates, and that was on full display against Butler.

Paschall and Booth led the way with 23 and 17 respectively, but three teammates joined them in double figures. Collin Gillespie had 11, while Saddiq Bey and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree chipped in 10 each. The ‘Cats also got seven from Joe Cremo.

This is the blueprint under which this Villanova team will be most successful, and it has occurred much more frequently of late. Booth and Paschall seem to have found their groove as the go-to scorers, while the rest of the young/new ‘Cats are getting more comfortable in the system and finding their footing, and it’s a great sign for Villanova moving forward.