



The ‘Cats handled business on Saturday night, dispatching Quinnipiac 86-53. Let’s take a look at some of the key numbers from the win.

23.8: Quinnipiac’s three-point percentage

The Bobcats shot 5-21 from deep on Saturday night, getting outscored by 21 points from beyond the arc. While Quinnipiac is expected to struggle offensively this season, it would have been discouraging if the Bobcats were able to get it going offensively against the ‘Cats. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case, and Quinnipiac’s struggles from deep prevented it from having any chance of keeping up with Villanova.

8: Blocks by Villanova

‘Nova kept the block party going against Quinnipiac. The ‘Cats swatted nine shots in Tuesday’s win over Morgan State and had another productive night disrupting shots on Saturday. We’ve mentioned Villanova’s length already early this season, and so far it has manifested itself as the ‘Cats challenge shots. Hopefully as the young Wildcats get more comfortable in the defensive scheme, we’ll see that length create more defensive opportunities for Villanova, but it’s nice to see it paying off in blocks through two games.

26: Minutes for Jermaine Samuels

Samuels had a productive debut on Tuesday with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks. He followed that up with another decent showing Saturday. Despite his shot not being as consistent, he contributed seven points and had a major impact on the glass, grabbing seven rebounds. He added two assists and a block, and only committed a single turnover. But what jumps out the most is his 26 minutes, which were second on the team behind Phil Booth’s 30. Samuels seems to be earning Jay Wright’s trust, and has taken advantage of the opportunity by showing some significant progress.