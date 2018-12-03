Villanova escaped a tough test from La Salle with an 85-78 win on Saturday, continuing its Big 5 win streak in the process. Let’s look at some of the key numbers from the game.

46: Points from Phil Booth and Eric Paschall

The senior leaders stepped up on Saturday, each having a very good game and leading the way for the young ‘Cats. They shot a combined 16-30 from the field and 6-10 from beyond the arc.

Paschall led all scorers with 27, while Booth added 19.

We’ve seen flashes from Collin Gillespie, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Saddiq Bey, and Joe Cremo, and ‘Nova is going to need to need someone to step up to support Booth and Paschall for the ‘Cats to reach their potential this season, but it’s clear that they are at their best when that pair is playing to its potential.

10: Turnovers by Villanova

Turnovers have been a major issue early in the season, and ‘Nova showed some improvement in that department on Saturday. It wasn’t perfect, but 10 is a much more manageable number than the 16-17+ we’ve seen from the ‘Cats at times this season. Equally as important are the 15 turnovers Villanova forced, as the ‘Cats gained an advantage is an area they have been in the negative in too often.

35 and 13: Bench minutes and points for Villanova

This is becoming a theme as nobody outside the starting lineup has fully earned Jay Wright’s trust. Once again four of the five starters played 32 or more minutes, and once again Cosby-Roundtree foul trouble is likely the only reason all five didn’t hit the 30 minute mark.

When DCR had to go out, the ‘Cats went small for the most part, with Joe Cremo earning most of those minutes and finishing the game with 24. He contributed eight points in those 24 minutes, and it is likely that he continues to get the lion’s share of minutes off the bench.

Jermaine Samuels, Cole Swider, and Jahvon Quinerly combined for just 11 minutes, and Swider’s five points were the only scoring from that group. This is an untenable long-term situation, as it’s only a matter of time before tired legs become a factor. At least one player from this group needs to step up and prove to Wright that they can be trusted with extended minutes.