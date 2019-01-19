Villanova continued its stretch of playing very good basketball on Friday night, beating Xavier 85-75 and getting an important Big East win in the process. Overall the game plan was good and the ‘Cats did a nice job executing. Let’s look at some key numbers that defined the win.

15: Made 3-pointers for Villanova

With Xavier struggling from 3 this season, we felt heading into the game that the 3-point arc could be a difference maker and that proved to be true. Villanova was getting pounded inside, especially early in the game, but it didn’t matter because Villanova was answering 2’s with 3’s.

Xavier scored 42 of their 75 points in the paint, earning a 42-28 advantage in that category. But Villanova generated 45 points from beyond the arc, while the Musketeers produced just 18 from deep. ‘Nova finished a very solid 44.1 percent from 3 and it went a long way towards the win.

4: Villanova’s margin in second-chance points

Despite the early dominance inside by Xavier and the fact that Villanova lost the offensive rebounding battle 15-13, the ‘Cats actually came out ahead in second-chance points, 15-11. ‘Nova did an excellent job converting its second chances while limiting the Musketeers on their extra opportunities.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree and Jermaine Samuels were big for the ‘Cats on the offensive glass, pulling down four and three offensive boards respectively.

6: Made 3’s by Collin Gillespie

Gillespie had it going from deep Friday night, shooting 6-10 from beyond the arc and scoring all 18 of his points of 3’s. Gillespie being a threat from deep is huge for the ‘Nova offense, making things easier for Phil Booth and Eric Paschall and opening things up in general.