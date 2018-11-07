



There was plenty to digest from Villanova’s season-opening win over Morgan State as we got our first look at the new-look ‘Cats. Earlier we highlighted some of our key takeaways, and here we’ll look at some of the key numbers that defined the win.

26: Points for Eric Paschall

We all expect a breakout season from Paschall, and he got off to a great start on Tuesday night. He dunked and shot his way to 26 points, and did a great job getting to line as well, where he knocked down 11 of 12 attempts. Hopefully this was a taste of things to come.

9: Blocks by Villanova

While the defense is a work in progress, the ‘Cats did a great job altering shots on Tuesday night. Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree and Jermaine Samuels had three blocks apiece, while Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, and Dylan Painter got in on the action as well. In our takeaways we noted that Villanova’s length could be a big plus this season and help the defense eventually turn into an elite unit, and the nine blocks are encouraging as the team works to reach its defensive potential.

62: Villanova’s first-half shooting percentage

One thing quickly became apparent on Tuesday night: The Wildcats can still shoot the ball. They made six of their first 10 three-point attempts and shot 62 percent from the field en route to 54 first-half points. The ‘Cats cooled a bit in the second half, but it’s clear that some of the hot shooting we’ve seen from Villanova in recent years is still in place.

16: Points for Saddiq Bey

One of the most interesting storylines for ‘Nova fans entering the season-opener was the freshmen, who will play a key role in the ultimate success of the team this year. On Tuesday, it was Saddiq Bey who was the most effective of the first-year players. He reached 16 points on 5-8 shooting and 3-5 from three, while adding four rebounds. He was arguably the least-heralded of the new players, but he stole the show Tuesday night.

10: Steals by Morgan State

Morgan State used incredibly quick hands to be a thorn in Villanova’s side all night. The pesky Bears bothered ‘Nova ballhandlers throughout the game, coming up with 10 steals and playing a big role in the 14 turnovers by Villanova. The turnovers are a concern, but not totally unexpected with a young team still looking to build chemistry. It wasn’t pretty, but ultimately the defensive pressure from Morgan State could be a great learning experience for the young ‘Cats.