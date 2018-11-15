As much as we’d all like to forget Wednesday’s game against Michigan and move on, we have to do the unpleasant work of sifting through the rubble. The hope is that the young Wildcats will take key lessons from the loss that will help make them better down the road, and here at Nova Illustrated we’ll also take a look to see what we can learn from the defeat. We’ll start that process by looking at some of the key numbers that defined the loss.

44: Points in the paint for Michigan

The Wolverines punished the Wildcats around the basket, getting easy bucket after easy bucket. We worried that Michigan would use motion to attack the young Villanova defense, and it took all of 13 seconds for that to prove true, as the Wolverines opened the scoring with an easy layup off a cut.

The opening sequence proved to be a sign of things to come, as Michigan motion and the continued inability of Villanova defenders to stop dribble penetration led to a parade into the paint.

Rebounding played a role in the disparity as well. While the teams were even on the glass with 33 rebounds each, and despite Villanova actually getting the better of things on the offensive glass 10-9, it was Michigan who was more efficient with their second chances, leading in second chance points 12-5. Overall the ‘Cats were outscored 44-20 in the paint, and the easy buckets for Michigan proved to be too much to overcome.

7: How many more turnovers ‘Nova had than FGs

This one is just brutal. The ‘Cats had 21 turnovers, an unacceptable number in its own right, but one that was exacerbated by the fact that ‘Nova made only 14 field goals. It doesn’t take a basketball genius to understand that you aren’t going to win too many games having more turnovers than made shots. It’s a recipe for disaster, and that’s exactly what Villanova got.

26: Michigan’s points off turnovers

Not only did Villanova turn the ball over far too many times, but Michigan did an excellent job making the ‘Cats pay for the miscues, racking up 26 points off turnovers. Making things worse, ‘Nova forced just seven Wolverines turnovers, converting them into just two points. You’re asking for trouble with these kinds of disparities, and trouble was the result.

46: Points for Villanova

The ‘Cats entered the game averaging 93 points per game. On Wednesday they were held to less than half of that. By my count, it was the lowest offensive output since a January 2013 loss to Pittsburgh in which Villanova scored 43 points.

Michigan is an excellent defensive team, so it would have been no surprise for the ‘Cats to not reach their season average. But to not even get to 50 seemed nearly impossible.

The biggest concern was the performance of team leaders Eric Paschall (10 points on 3/14) and Phil Booth (nine points on 2/8). In games like this against elite defensive teams, that duo needs to lead the way for Villanova. Against lesser teams it’s fair to some of the younger players to step up and pick up some slack if Paschall or Booth are struggling, but with the youngsters getting their first true test at the collegiate level and the sophomores still growing into larger roles, it was imperative that the seniors led the way, and that didn’t happen.

It’s unlikely that both Paschall and Booth struggle so mightily on the same night again, and it’s fair to think that as the young guys grow, they’ll be able to step up more consistently. Wednesday turned into a perfect storm, and the result wasn’t pretty.

44: Villanova FG Attempts

We’ve touched on Villanova’s uncharacteristically low number of made field goals and the issues created by that combined with the turnovers. Obviously, any time you commit 21 turnovers it’s going to affect your field goal attempts, but that wasn’t the only problem. The ‘Cats constantly found themselves up against the shot clock, slowing the overall pace.

Villanova entered the game averaging 12.5 turnovers per game but still managing 67.5 field goal attempts per game. The Wildcats have been held under 45 attempts only 10 times since the 2012-13 season.

**********

While the defense clearly needs a lot of work and we learned on Wednesday that part of that will be doing a better job protecting the basket and forcing more difficult shots, the numbers also tell us that we better hope the offense is far from a finished product.

‘Nova desperately needs to clean up the turnovers and have fewer empty possessions. It’s one thing if the shots aren’t falling, but it’s a completely different thing if you’re not even getting the shots up.

Perhaps this will prove to be exactly what the young Wildcats needed, and hopefully they will take the lessons and get back to practice with a renewed focus and intensity.