Saturday’s game against Furman wasn’t the return to success Villanova fans were hoping for, as the Paladins took down the ‘Cats in overtime. As we work through the loss and the state of the program, let’s look at some key numbers from Saturday evening.

160: Combined minutes for Gillespie, Booth, Paschall, and Cosby-Roundtree

This number highlights a lot of the issues the ‘Cats are dealing with right now.

First, despite this quartet playing almost the entire game, the production was lacking. Booth had 20 points, but they were inefficient points as he needed 23 shots to get there. Paschall again struggled mightily, scoring just eight points on 3-14 shooting and 2-11 from three. Gillespie and Cosby-Roundtree were bright spots, as Gillespie had 19 points on 6-13 and 4-7, while DCR added six points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, two steals, and an assist. Despite the solid showings from the two sophomores, that production and efficiency isn’t enough in that volume of minutes.

Second, the number highlights Jay Wright’s lack of trust in the rest of the rotation, particularly the freshmen. For the Wildcats to have any semblance of a successful season, they will need consistent production and minutes from at least two of the freshmen. Saddiq Bey has shown flashes, but the consistency isn’t there yet. The fact that five-star Jahvon Quinerly wasn’t even able to get on the court is concerning. If some of the young guys can’t earn some of those minutes, it’s going to be difficult for the ‘Cats to reach their ceiling.

Ultimately, four players getting so many minutes is unsustainable. Not only will that quartet run out of gas down the stretch, but the young players need minutes to develop. Right now, Wright finds himself with a bit of a catch 22, as he attempts to win games now while putting the team in the best position to win games down the road. Currently, he is struggling to find that balance, and most concerningly is not succeeding at either task.

33.8: Villanova’s shooting percentage

For the second straight game, the ‘Cats struggled to put the ball in the basket. They shot just 14-44 from deep and were 5-12 on layups. They need to be better converting around the basket. But more importantly, the offense hasn’t resembled a traditional Villanova offense, with too much dribbling, slow decision making, and subpar ball movement and movement off the ball. The result is a lack of the wide-open looks at the basket that have become a staple of Villanova basketball.

21:22: Time Villanova spent leading

For all the concern over the loss, Villanova led for more time than it trailed. The lead was as big as 10, and the ‘Cats were simply unable to hold on or put the Paladins away, despite several instances where it appeared they had all the momentum and were prepared to take control of the game. With no reliable go-to scorer emerging and a work-in-progress defense, ‘Nova was unable to hold the lead. The team’s execution late in the game left a lot to be desired as well. Part of the learning curve for the young ‘Cats will be how to put teams away.



