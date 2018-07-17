



Former Wildcat Josh Hart turned the NBA Summer League into his own personal playground and has been rewarded by being named MVP of the summer circuit.

Hart averaged a league-best 24.2 points per game while leading the Lakers to Tuesday night’s Summer League championship game. He shot 47.1% from the field while adding 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

It was an excellent follow up to a solid rookie season for Hart in which he averaged 7.9 points on 46.9% shooting and 39.6% from three. He also contributed 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Hart will look to build on the success of his summer league as he heads into his sophomore season with the Lakers.

Congrats to Josh on a great summer league as he continues to represent Villanova well at the highest level.