Jordan Longino to undergo knee surgery Friday

Villanova freshman Jordan Longino will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus he suffered in practice last week, the school announced Thursday.

Longino missed the team's first two NCAA Tournament games after suffering the injury last Wednesday.

“We’re all crushed for Jordan that this injury has prevented him from playing in the NCAA Tournament,” Jay Wright said. “Jordan overcame injuries last fall to become an important part of our team and we’ve missed having him on the court. But we know he’ll bring great effort to his recovery, and we’re excited about his future at Villanova.”

Longino had the best game of his freshman season in the regular season finale against Butler on March 5, recording career-highs of 10 points and seven rebounds.

There is currently no information on a timeline for Longino's return to the court.