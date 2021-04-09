NovaIllustrated - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Declares For NBA Draft

Villanova sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will enter the NBA Draft and forego his remaining college eligibility. Robinson-Earl announced the news on Twitter and it was confirmed by the university.

Robinson-Earl's statement:

“After meaningful conversation with Coach Wright, family and my trusted circle, I have decided to sign with an agent and declare for the 2021 Draft,” Robinson-Earl wrote in a post on his Twitter feed. “That being said, the last two years at Villanova have allowed me to grow in so many ways, as both a person and as a player. I am forever grateful to Coach Wright and the entire staff, my teammates/brothers, the faculty and all of Nova Nation.

“I thank the Great Lord above for all things and for allowing Villanova to be part of His plan for me! I will continue to strive for greatness, not perfection, and bring all the tools I have learned at Villanova to guide me in this next chapter of my life. Attitude!.”

Robinson-Earl started all 56 games he appeared in as a Wildcat, averaging 12.8 points and nine rebounds. Last season, he led the Wildcats in scoring (15.7 ppg) and rebounding (8.5 rpg) while helping lead Villanova to the Sweet 16. He was named co-Big East Player of the Year this season and was a finalist for the Karl Malone Award as the nation's top small forward. He was also Big East Freshman of the Year in 2019-20.

We wish Robinson-Earl well as he begins the next chapter of his basketball journey and prepares to represent the program on the game's biggest stage.