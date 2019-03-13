In a bit of a surprise, Villanova head coach Jay Wright has been named the Big East Coach of the Year.



Following Seton Hall's win over Villanova on Saturday, which gave the Pirates consecutive wins over the top two teams in the conference and completed a season in which Seton Hall finished in the top four of the league after being picked to finish in the bottom three, it was their head coach, Kevin Willard, who seemed like a favorite for the award. Marquette's Steve Wojciechowski was another favorite after his Golden Eagles spent much of the season in the top 10. Wright mentioned to reporters that Woj earned his vote.

Instead, it was Wright, who takes home the award for the sixth time.

