Jay Wright Wins Big East Coach of the Year
In a bit of a surprise, Villanova head coach Jay Wright has been named the Big East Coach of the Year.
Following Seton Hall's win over Villanova on Saturday, which gave the Pirates consecutive wins over the top two teams in the conference and completed a season in which Seton Hall finished in the top four of the league after being picked to finish in the bottom three, it was their head coach, Kevin Willard, who seemed like a favorite for the award. Marquette's Steve Wojciechowski was another favorite after his Golden Eagles spent much of the season in the top 10. Wright mentioned to reporters that Woj earned his vote.
Instead, it was Wright, who takes home the award for the sixth time.
Our leader. Our Mentor. Our Coach. @VUCoachJWright is the 2018-19 @BIGEASTMBB Coach of the Year! #LetsMarchNova #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/XYZMbDF8sN— Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) March 13, 2019
While there certainly wouldn't have been too many complaints if Willard or Woj took home the honor, Wright was a fair choice as well. After losing four players to the NBA, Wright entered the 2018-19 season with an anomalously inexperienced team and a ton of questions. He managed to guide his young Cats through the ups and downs of the season, ultimately winning the regular-season conference championship. All things considered, it was another excellent job by Wright despite the bumps in the road, and now he has another piece of hardware to show for his efforts.