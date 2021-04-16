NovaIllustrated - Jay Wright talks managing crowded roster

The news that Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels would return for an extra season was huge for Villanova and squarely places the Wildcats among the early favorites to win a national championship in 2021-22. While the news rightfully created a ton of excitement, it also comes with a few complications.

Villanova’s roster is absolutely loaded. The Wildcats now return four of their five starters from 2020-21 while role players from last season like Brandon Slater, Eric Dixon and Bryan Antoine showed some impressive flashes and will be expected to take a step forward next season. Chris Arcidiacono also stepped in admirably when Gillespie went down and gained some valuable experience. In addition, the ‘Cats add a top-10 recruiting class that will add three new players to the mix in addition to Trey Patterson, who enrolled early and was with the ‘Cats for the second half of the season last year.

The return of Gillespie and Samuels will eat into the opportunities of some of those younger players, especially the incoming freshmen. It will be on Jay Wright to manage that crowded roster in a way that maximizes Villanova’s chances to win while also keeping the younger guys engaged and giving them a chance to develop. That will be no easy task.

It’s a good problem to have, and much better than the other end of the spectrum where the roster has glaring holes or a lack of quality depth. Wright will certainly take the position he’s in over the alternative.

“You want to go into the season this way with experienced guys, young guys,” Wright said. “One of the things we’ve tried not to do is have a lot of pressure on our young guys. Have our young guys playing but have them out there with veteran players. Even Jalen Brunson as a freshman played with a lot of veteran guys. That’s the way we try to make it.”

That will certainly be something Wright will be able to do next season. In addition to Gillespie and Samuels, seniors Caleb Daniels and Brandon Slater and junior Justin Moore will have major roles in 2021-22. Then you have the aforementioned Dixon, Antoine, Arcidiacono, and Patterson as well as incoming freshmen Jordan Longino, Nnanna Njoku, and Angelo Brizzi vying for time, although there could be some redshirt opportunities there particularly with the return of Gillespie and Samuels. Regardless, Wright will have a core of four very experienced players (Gillespie, Samuels, Daniels, Moore) and one somewhat experienced player in Slater. It will be on Wright to figure out how to break things up to get guys like Dixon, Antoine, Patterson and the freshmen some experience along with those experienced guys. So, Wright will certainly have the ability to get younger guys experience playing alongside more experienced players who can carry the load. The challenge will be finding out the most productive way to do that and, more difficultly, how to fit so many players into the limited opportunities.

Wright will have nine guys with legitimate claims on playing time, with three talented freshmen who will be eager to show what they can do. That’s going to be tough to juggle, especially as the season goes on and the rotations tighten.

Of course, the other side of that coin is the fact that Villanova has plenty of depth, something that has been an issue at times recently. “I do think we’re gonna have some depth for the first time in a while that we don’t have to develop, I think it’s there,” Wright said. “That’s gonna be exciting. We’re gonna look forward to it. That’s a good challenge to have.”

While there will certainly be some challenges as a result of the crowded roster and Wright will have to figure out a way to manage it, as he noted it’s a good problem to have. Wright will have plenty of time to think about how he wants to approach it, and perhaps the competition for minutes proves to be a good thing.

Obviously, Villanova would rather have Gillespie and Samuels back than not, and any potential challenges that arise from that will be welcomed. It will certainly be a unique roster situation for the ‘Cats next year, and it will be fascinating to see how Wright handles it and how it plays out. Regardless, the product on the court should be a great one and ultimately that’s what’s most important.

“This is a good position for us,” Wright said. “Once you get into the season you manage it, but I like where we are right now.”