Jay Wright on replacing Saddiq Bey: 'I think they're ready'
Saddiq Bey is headed to the NBA and will leave a hole for the 2020-21 Wildcats.Certainly, Villanova will miss his 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds and his 45.1% three-point shooting. It will miss his a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news