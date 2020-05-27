NovaIllustrated - How Recent NCAA Announcements Impact Villanova

How Recent NCAA Announcements Impact Villanova
Over the past week or so the NCAA has made a pair of important announcements that affect the college sports world and in particular college basketball. One was that beginning on June 1, football an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news