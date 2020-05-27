 NovaIllustrated - How Recent NCAA Announcements Impact Villanova
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 19:34:42 -0500') }} basketball Edit

How Recent NCAA Announcements Impact Villanova

Josh Naso • NovaIllustrated
Publisher
@JoshNaso

Over the past week or so the NCAA has made a pair of important announcements that affect the college sports world and in particular college basketball. One was that beginning on June 1, football an...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}