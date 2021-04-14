NovaIllustrated - Gillespie, Samuels reveal how much collaboration went into decision

Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels created a ton of excitement around Nova Nation on Monday evening when each announced that they would be returning to Villanova for the 2021-22 season. On Tuesday, the duo revealed just how much they communicated during the decision-making process.

“We talked about it,” Gillespie said. “We were both ready to make the decision it was just about when we were gonna do it. That’s my brother, we’ve done everything since freshman year together.”

“Yeah we definitely had plenty of conversations about it,” Samuels added.

Samuels provided some insight into how those conversations went down. “After the season we both gave it a couple days and then I went to him and started talking to him, seeing how he felt,” Samuels said. “We just kept the conversation between us and the people within our circle and we just weighed out all the pros and cons and kept it very objective.”

“At first it sounded like he was still on the fence,” Samuels added about his discussions with Gillespie. “Once he said, ‘yeah, I’m thinking about coming back’ I was like ‘alright it’s all set.’”

As for the timing of the announcements, which came just a few minutes apart Monday evening, Samuels revealed that the announcements were coordinated and that they were actually supposed to happen at the same time. “We were supposed to do it at exactly the same time and I got distracted during a text message (laughs) and I was like three minutes late but we were supposed to do it at the same time.”

Gillespie joked that the pair would probably get on each other’s nerves by the end of next season. “We kind of joke around now that we’re gonna be on each other’s last nerve by the end of this fifth year but that’s my brother,” Gillespie said.

Samuels laughed off the potential of getting annoyed with his teammate after five years together. “Everybody butts heads at some point but that’s the beauty of our relationship, that we can butt heads and also put it to the side and know what the main goal is as basketball players.”

Ultimately, it’s something they’re both looking forward to and are grateful to have the opportunity to do. “It means everything to me,” Samuels said of having the opportunity for an extra year along with Gillespie. “Looking up to Collin freshman year, cause he was playing and I really wasn’t, so I learned a lot of things from him. We’ve both been through struggles, he’s helped me out, I’ve helped him out. When you get a chance to come back and be with someone that means so much to you it’s a blessing, not everybody can do that.”

The pair has clearly formed an incredible bond during their time at Villanova. They were active in their discussions about each’s decision on the extra year and are excited to have the opportunity together. Now, they will have the opportunity to further that bond while leading a talented Villanova team that will enter the season with sky-high expectations.

It’s hard to imagine having a better duo at the helm.