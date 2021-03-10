NovaIllustrated - Gillespie, Robinson-Earl Take Different Paths to POY Honors

The Villanova basketball program received more recognition Wednesday morning when Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Collin Gillespie were honored with the Big East Player of the Year Award, along with Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili. The two Villanova players took drastically different paths to the recognition.

“They both had completely different paths,” Jay Wright said.

Robinson-Earl arrived on the Main Line as one of the most highly touted recruits of the Jay Wright era. He immediately delivered on the promise, winning Big East Freshman of the Year his first season at Villanova.

Gillespie, on the other hand, was a largely overlooked recruit who came to Villanova with the expectation of a redshirt. “We had a conversation with his parents, ‘hey he just wants to be a part of the program, he’ll come in and redshirt, hopefully get his masters degree there one day,’” Wright said. “That’s how we started.”

Instead, Gillespie impressed from the start, kept getting better, and ended up playing 16 minutes in Villanova’s national championship game victory over Michigan. It would prove to be a sign of things to come, as Gillespie kept getting better and developed into one of the steadiest players and best leaders in a program full of them, ultimately capping things with Wednesday’s accolade.

“He and Jeremiah are best friends and they probably couldn’t have come in more differently,” Wright said. “Jeremiah might be the most-hyped guy we’ve ever had, Collin the least, and it’s kind of cool to see them both at the same spot.”

Despite the different starts, Wright quickly noticed that the pair shared as many similarities as differences. “Jeremiah as a freshman just came in very talented and then just really worked with the same type of humility that Collin came in with,” Wright said. “Collin came in not highly touted but both of them have the same work ethic, the same humility, the same commitment, and that’s what’s really cool about this, that’s something we’ll talk about in our program. They came in totally different but they’re both the same guys, very humble, about team, hard-working.”

While it’s easy to recognize the impact of Robinson-Earl and Gillespie on the program, Wright was still somewhat surprised to see them garner Player of the Year recognition. “I really was not expecting this for either one of them,” Wright said.

“As coaches, you really know the goal is for these guys to be the players they can be and be the best teammates they can be so when you do that normally nowadays you don’t get individual awards and these two are the best at that, at playing for their teammates and coaches and not individual honors, so when they get it it’s that much more rewarding,” Wright said.

“Two of the ultimate teammates, the ultimate warriors, to get an individual honor is really cool in today’s game,” Wright continued. “I don’t mean that as a knock on today’s game. I just mean that there’s so many stats on individuals and there’s so many numbers that it’s easy to kind of pick an individual that does a lot of individual things well and these two are really the best teammates and the best winners, two of the best we’ve ever had, so it’s kind of more rewarding this year for all of us to see them get this.”

Some of those qualities Wright mentioned are a bit easier to recognize in point guards and can more easily be used in the assessment of floor generals. For frontcourt players, those types of things can be more easily overlooked, which added to both Wright’s surprise and satisfaction with Robinson-Earl garnering recognition. “I really thought it would be difficult for him to win an award like this because he does all the dirty work for us,” Wright said. “He’s our best defensive player, best rebounder, playmaker for everybody, screener for everybody. Coaches know that those players are valuable, so it’s pretty cool and probably fitting that coaches vote for this award.”

“He just plays the game to win the game,” Wright continued. “It sounds so simple, but it’s so rare these days. He’s always done that, it’s what we loved about him. He does it at a level that I think is rare for any players of his stature.”

Robinson-Earl and Gillespie became the fifth and six Wildcats to win the award under Jay Wright, joining Randy Foye, Ryan Arcidiacono, Josh Hart, and Jalen Brunson. If you’ve had success, it’s because you’ve had great players,” Wright said. “And I think Jeremiah and Collin are in the mold of all the great ones. Darrun Hilliard I thought could have been but he wasn’t. But we’ve had a lot of guys, had a lot of great players, and Jeremiah and Collin are definitely in the mold of all those guys.”

The honor was well-deserved recognition for Robinson-Earl and Gillespie and is another feather in the cap for a program that has added plenty of feathers over the past seven or so years.

“It’s a great day for Villanova basketball to have Jeremiah and Collin honored like this,” Wright said.