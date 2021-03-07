NovaIllustrated - Gillespie, Robinson-Earl Named First Team All-Big East

On Sunday, Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl were honored with First Team All-Big East selections. In addition, Jermaine Samuels was named an All-Big East Honorable Mention.



Gillespie averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and one steal this season. Robinson-Earl averaged 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and one steal. Samuels averaged 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.



Joining Gillespie and Robinson-Earl on the First Team are James Bouknight of UConn, Julian Champagnie of St. John's, Sandro Mamukelashvili of Seton Hall, and Marcus Zegarowski of Creighton.



The conference will announce Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday, March 10. Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year, and Sportsmanship Award will be announced Monday, March 8.

