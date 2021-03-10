NovaIllustrated - Gillespie, Robinson-Earl Claim Share of Big East POY Award

On Wednesday, the Big East announced its Player of the Year Award winner and it was a unique, even historic, situation. For the first time in league history, the award will be shared by a trio of players. Two of those three were Wildcats, as Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will share the award with Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili.



Gillespie and Robinson-Earl join Kerry Kittles, Randy Foye, Ryan Arcidiacono, Josh Hart, and Jalen Brunson as Wildcats to receive the award.



Gillespie averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and one steal this season before suffering a season-ending injury against Creighton on March 3. In addition to his stats, Gillespie was the unquestioned leader of this Villanova squad.

Robinson-Earl is averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and one steal per game this season heading into postseason play. He's posted five double-doubles this season and his work on the boards and on the defensive end goes beyond the box score.



It's well-deserved recognition for Gillespie and Robinson-Earl as the awards and accolades continue to pile up for the Villanova program.

