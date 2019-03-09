Villanova failed to handle its own business on Saturday, falling to Seton Hall 79-75 and giving Marquette a chance to claim a share of the regular season Big East title.

But Georgetown had other ideas and handed the Golden Eagles an 86-84 loss, delivering Villanova the outright title in the process despite the Wildcats’ loss earlier in the day. The loss was Marquette’s fourth straight.

Villanova wrapped up the regular season with a 13-5 conference record, a single game ahead of Marquette’s 12-6 mark.

Now the Wildcats can add another accomplishment to the many they’ve piled up over the last six years and know that they will be the #1 seed in the Big East tournament regardless of the rest of the day's results. Villanova will open BET play on Thursday at noon against the winner of the 8/9 game.

It didn’t go down the way we would have liked it to, but conference titles are nothing to scoff at and we’ll certainly take it. Considering the circumstances of the season, it’s an accomplishment to be proud of.