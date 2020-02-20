On Saturday, Villanova will go for its fourth straight win as the ‘Cats look to stay within striking distance of the regular-season Big East title when they take on Xavier.

The Musketeers enter the game sitting squarely on the bubble with a record on 17-9. They are 6-7 in Big East play, a game behind Marquette for fifth in the conference. They have an interesting remaining schedule, with three difficult but winnable games against DePaul, Providence, and Georgetown, and two potential marquee games against Villanova and Butler. With their best non-conference win coming against Cincinnati and only holding one truly impressive Big East win, over Seton Hall, the Villanova and Butler games hold immense importance for the Musketeers. All of this is to say they should be ready to play on Saturday.

Xavier holds a respectable rank of 42 on KenPom, 94th offensively and 20th defensively.

The offense hasn’t been pretty, especially from beyond the arc where Xavier ranks 292nd in three-point percentage. The Musketeers have also been poor from the line and have turned the ball over. One area they’ve had success is on the offensive glass.

Defensively, the numbers look better. Xavier has defended the three-point line well, ranking 23rd in opponents three-point percentage while also ranking 54th in opponents two-point percentage. However, Xavier hasn’t forced a ton of turnovers.

The first meeting between the teams, a Big East opener way back on December 30, was a 68-62 Villanova win.

In that game, Xavier was a dismal 1-of-11 from deep. Villanova wasn’t a whole lot better at 28 percent but was still +18 from beyond the arc. Xavier also committed 14 turnovers while only forcing 11, and ‘Nova did a good job on the glass including 12 offensive rebounds to Xavier’s eight.

‘Nova did a good job on Quentin Goodin, who was limited to six points. Naji Marshall led the way for the Musketeers with 19, while Tyrique Jones and Paul Scruggs chipped in 12 each.

Collin Gillespie led the way for ‘Nova with 24. Jermaine Samuels added 14 while Justin Moore chipped in 13.

It will be interesting to see if Villanova can continue its hot shooting against a good perimeter defense. Keeping Xavier off the offensive glass will be a key.

Playing at Cintas Center is never easy and the Musketeers will certainly be aware of the importance of this game for their NCAA Tournament hopes. Still, ESPN’s matchup predictor gives ‘Nova the slight edge with a 52.8 percent chance to win. KenPom views the game as a virtual tossup, predicting a one-point ‘Nova win.

With Xavier playing for a big boost to its tournament hopes and ‘Nova needing the win to keep a Big East title a realistic possibility, there should be no shortage of intensity. It will be interesting to see how the ‘Cats respond.

The game is scheduled for a 2:30 tip on FOX.



