Villanova will look to keep things rolling on Friday night when it hosts Xavier at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Musketeers are 11-7 overall and 3-2 in the Big East. They have gone 3-2 in their last five and have won their last two over Georgetown and Butler after losing consecutive games to Seton Hall and Marquette. Their 3-2 conference record is good for third place, a game behind Marquette and 1.5 behind Villanova.

Five Musketeers average double figures, led by Paul Scruggs and Naji Marshall with 13.2 apiece. Quentin Goodin chips in 12.6, while Zach Hankins adds 10.4 and Tyrique Jones contributes 10.1.

There is one glaring weakness in the Xavier offense: 3-point shooting. The Musketeers are hitting just 31.7 percent from 3 this season, and only Scruggs is above 40 percent (45.6).

Xavier has found most of its offensive success in the pick and roll, both utilizing the ballhandler and the roll man, as well as in the post. The Musketeers haven’t been a dominant team on the offensive glass but have been efficient converting the second chances they get.

The woes at the 3-point line translate to the other end of the floor as well, as Xavier ranks 251 in opponent’s 3-point percentage. Despite having success running the pick and roll, the Musketeers have struggled to defend it, and have also been susceptible to isolations and guarding the post. They’ve done well guarding cuts and screens and have done a good job challenging opponent’s second chances.

The game could lead to the return of an expanded role for Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, as Xavier has gotten production from the 6’9” Jones and 6’11” Hankins, who have each been effective in the post.

This Xavier team hasn’t established something that it’s elite at and has been pretty average at both ends of the floor. I’d like to see the ‘Cats sell out to stop Scruggs on the perimeter. They will also have to do a good job defending the post. If they can limit Scruggs and force the rest of the Musketeers to beat them from the midrange and out, they should have a recipe for success.

If ‘Nova can continue to have good ball movement, they should be able to generate good looks. I wouldn’t mind some more pick and roll from the ‘Cats, with more in the form of hard rolls from the screener. ‘Nova could also look to take advantage of drive and kicks. This game has the feel of a potential field day for Jahvon Quinerly, and it would be nice to see him get some extended run.

This isn’t the type of Xavier team we’ve been used to seeing, but they have some weapons and can be physically imposing, something Villanova has struggled with at times this season. After a disappointing non-conference run, Xavier knows it needs a strong showing in the Big East to have any hopes of getting an invite to the Big Dance, and it’s become clear early in Big East play that there won’t be many easy wins. ‘Nova will have to match the intensity and execute.







