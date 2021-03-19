NovaIllustrated - Game Preview: Winthrop

Villanova is set to open NCAA tournament play Friday night against the Winthrop Eagles. We covered a lot of the background on Winthrop earlier this week, so here we’ll focus on things that stand out and what we think the keys to the game will be.

The Wildcats won’t be looking past their opponent regardless of seed, conference, or pedigree. “We got a great team in Winthrop to play, a team that really knows how to win obviously, 23-1,” Wright said. “They won their regular season, they won their conference tournament. Great depth, outstanding discipline. I think Pat Kelsey’s done an amazing job, not just with this team this year but with the program. We know how good of a team we’re playing, and we have great respect for them.”

One of the first things that stands out about Winthrop is its pace. The Eagles own the eighth-shortest average possession length in the country and hold the 11th-fastest adjusted tempo. They score 79.5 points per game, 35th most in the country. One key for Villanova will be controlling the pace and forcing Winthrop to play at a more deliberate speed.

Something that allows the Eagles to play at such a pace is their great depth. 11 Eagles play at least 10 minutes per game. And this isn’t a situation where Winthrop leans heavily on a core of three or four players and then spreads out minutes to another group of players. Only three Eagles average more than 20 minutes per game, and only one eclipsed the 30-minute mark. As a result, Winthrop can keep a steady flow of fresh legs in the game and play at an incredible pace without worrying about fatigue.

“Their ability to play fast also comes from their depth,” Wright said. “They played 11 guys with good balance. It keeps everybody fresh and allows them to play not just fast but with a lot of great energy.”

That depth presents another challenge in terms of preparation. The Wildcats need to know the tendencies, strengths, and weaknesses of 11 players instead of the seven or eight that are necessary on most teams. “A lot of teams play 8, 7 guys but they play everybody,” Jeremiah Robinson-Earl said. “It’s gonna be really important to pay attention to the scouting report and know what everybody does, their tendencies.”

Another effect of that pace is turnovers. Winthrop has been susceptible to turnovers this season, committing 14.2 turnovers per game and turning it over on 19.5% of possessions (198th in the country). At the other end of the court, the Eagles use turnovers to help fuel their pace, forcing miscues on 22.5% of opponent’s possessions, the 23rd-best rate in the country.

This will be another key Friday night. Villanova has been elite taking care of the ball this season, and if they can continue that it would help tilt things in the Wildcats’ favor. However, if the Eagles’ ability to force turnovers like they have throughout the season continues, it would be a lost opportunity for ‘Nova and would make Villanova’s job of trying to control the pace much more difficult.

While Winthrop’s depth stands out, so too does the individual performance of one player: 6-7 point guard Chandler Vaudrin. Vaudrin leads the Eagles in four statistical categories: points (12.2), rebounds (7.2), assists (6.9), and steals (1.3). He’s posted three triple-doubles this season. His combination of size and skill is unique and difficult to deal with, and the fact that Winthrop has so many other players with experience and that make contributions, you have to be careful not to pay too much attention to Vaudrin.

“They’ve got a 6-7 point guard in Chandler Vaudrin, you just don’t see that anywhere,” Wright said. “He’s physical, he passes it, he scores, he posts up.”

Another key area will be rebounding. The Eagles pull down 40.3 rebounds per game. On the offensive glass, they’ve gobbled up 35.7% of their offensive rebound opportunities, the 12th-best mark in the country. At the other end, they have limited opponents to 22.1% of their offensive rebound opportunities, ranking 10th in the country. Villanova holding its own on the boards will be an important factor Friday night.

One clear weakness for the Eagles is the free throw line. They have hit just 68.6% of their foul shots this season. They have also been middle of the pack in terms of sending opponents to the line. Villanova should be able to generate an advantage here.

In Winthrop’s lone loss this season, a 57-55 defeat to UNC Asheville, the Eagles had a massive 27-shot advantage in field goal attempts, won the rebounding battle by seven, and forced 22 UNCA turnovers while committing just nine. Normally, those are pretty strong indications of a victory. So how did they end up losing? They shot just 31.9% from the floor and 15% from 3. UNCA had a nine-point advantage from beyond the arc and a three-point advantage from the free throw line. In addition, Winthrop was forced to work hard offensively, ending up in a lot of one-on-one situations and only generating four assists on 22 made field goals.

There are some intriguing components to this matchup, and it will be interesting to see how things play out. Villanova will be prepared for a battle.

“Matchups are a big deal, and we expect this to be a really difficult game because we don’t play with that much depth, we don’t play with as much speed and they do,” Wright said. “And they’re good at it. They’re a very difficult matchup.”