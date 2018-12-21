Villanova will look to get back on track Saturday afternoon when it heads to Madison Square Garden to take on UConn (9-3). The consensus is that this is going to be a Villanova win, but the numbers caution that the ‘Cats may be in for a battle.

Connecticut has better numbers in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and FG percentage. The only standard category in which ‘Nova holds an advantage is points against. So why the disconnect between the numbers and perception of the game?

It may have something to do with strength of schedule. Using KenPom, UConn’s best win is over No. 36 Syracuse. Outside of ‘Cuse, the Huskies’ next best win is over No. 239 Cornell. The Huskies have lost to Iowa (35), Arizona (48) and Florida State (17). Villanova is currently ranked 21 by KenPom.

Florida State represents the lone common opponent between the teams. UConn lost 79-71, while Villanova beat the ‘Noles 66-60.

Per Synergy Sports, UConn ranks in the 78th percentile offensively, scoring 0.964 points per game. They’ve exceled using the pick and roll ballhandler, in the post, off hand offs, and in isolation.

Jalen Adams leads the way with 17.3 points per game. Alterique Gilbert chips in 12.3 while shooting 43.4 percent from 3. Christian Vital (11.9) and Tarin Smith (10.8) round out the double figure scorers for the Huskies. Tyler Polley chips in nine points per game while Josh Carlton adds 8.1.

Adams, Polley, and Carlton have been the most efficient Huskies. Vital and Polley have been the best spot up shooters, and Polley joins Gilbert as the most threatening 3-point shooters.

Adams and Smith have done damage out of the pick and roll, Gilbert and Adams have been lethal off handoffs, and Carlton has been good in the post.

Defensively, UConn gives up 0.831 points per possession, ranking in the 74th percentile. The Huskies have defended shooters and isolations well. They’ve been average against cuts and the pick and roll and have struggled defending the post.

Gilbert, Polley, Vital, and Smith have been the best individual defenders, while Carlton has been the worst.

UConn has done a great job on the offensive glass, ranking 23rd in offensive rebound percentage, but also gives up a fair amount, ranking 239th in opponent’s offensive rebound percentage.

Rebounding could be a key on Saturday. Both teams have been solid on the boards and have used the offensive glass to their advantage. Whichever team can establish that advantage Saturday could tilt the momentum in their favor.

We’ll be keeping an eye on how UConn generates its offense. The Huskies have been much more effective inside the arc, so I’d like to see ‘Nova force UConn to prove it can beat them from the perimeter.

UConn has had some success forcing turnovers, so the ‘Cats will need to continue their recent improvement in that department.

The standard numbers like UConn, although those numbers might be a bit skewed by the quality of competition, while the advance numbers favor the Wildcats. It should be interesting to see how it plays out. One thing we know for sure is that the loss to Penn puts some added importance on this game as the ‘Cats look to close the non-conference with a win and try to build some momentum heading into Big East play.