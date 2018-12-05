Tonight, Villanova continues its road through the Big 5 schedule when it hosts Temple. The ‘Cats have won 23-straight Big 5 games and will look to keep that streak going against an Owls team that has played fairly well so far this season.

Temple averages 75.4 points per game while giving up 67.6. The 3-point line has been an issue for the Owls at both ends of the court, as they have hit just 29.9 percent from beyond the arc while ranking 313th in the country in opponent’s 3-point field goal percentage. It would be nice to see the ‘Cats establish an advantage from deep Wednesday night.

The teams have played one common opponent, La Salle, who the Owls beat 75-67 in the season opener while Villanova took care of the Explorers on Saturday 85-78.

Looking at KenPom, Temple ranks 76th overall. The Owls are 94th in offensive efficiency and 72nd in defensive efficiency.



Some areas where the Owls stand out positively are turnover percentage (28), opponent’s turnover percentage (38), opponent’s offensive rebounding percentage (13), and steal percentage (3).



Areas where they have struggled include effective field goal percentage (207), opponent’s effective field goal percentage (227), 3-point percentage (285) and the aforementioned opponent’s 3-point percentage.

Looking at the info at Synergy Sports, we see the Owls have been average offensively, averaging 0.916 points per possession, ranking in the 49th percentile.

Despite the 3-point struggles, Temple has had reasonable success in spot up situations. The Owls have excelled running the pick and roll, utilizing both the ballhandler and the roll man. They’ve also been good in isolation and with hand offs.

They’ve been less effective using cuts, off screens, and in the post.

Shizz Alston Jr. and Quinton Rose lead the way, each averaging 17.1 point per game. Alston has been the team’s most effective 3-point shooter at 37.1 percent. Nate Pierre-Louis joins Alston and Rose in double-figures with 11.3 points per game. De’Vondre Perry chips in 7.1 points, and no other Owl averages more than 6.4.

While Alston and Rose carry most of the load, Perry and Pierre-Louis have been the most efficient offensive players for the Owls.

Alston leads the way in spot up situations and has excelled running the pick and roll. He’s also been the Owls’ best isolation player. Ernest Aflakpui has been effective as the roll man.



Here we see where Rose and Alston have been most/least effective.

