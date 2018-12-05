Game Preview: Temple
Tonight, Villanova continues its road through the Big 5 schedule when it hosts Temple. The ‘Cats have won 23-straight Big 5 games and will look to keep that streak going against an Owls team that has played fairly well so far this season.
Temple averages 75.4 points per game while giving up 67.6. The 3-point line has been an issue for the Owls at both ends of the court, as they have hit just 29.9 percent from beyond the arc while ranking 313th in the country in opponent’s 3-point field goal percentage. It would be nice to see the ‘Cats establish an advantage from deep Wednesday night.
The teams have played one common opponent, La Salle, who the Owls beat 75-67 in the season opener while Villanova took care of the Explorers on Saturday 85-78.
Looking at KenPom, Temple ranks 76th overall. The Owls are 94th in offensive efficiency and 72nd in defensive efficiency.
Some areas where the Owls stand out positively are turnover percentage (28), opponent’s turnover percentage (38), opponent’s offensive rebounding percentage (13), and steal percentage (3).
Areas where they have struggled include effective field goal percentage (207), opponent’s effective field goal percentage (227), 3-point percentage (285) and the aforementioned opponent’s 3-point percentage.
Looking at the info at Synergy Sports, we see the Owls have been average offensively, averaging 0.916 points per possession, ranking in the 49th percentile.
Despite the 3-point struggles, Temple has had reasonable success in spot up situations. The Owls have excelled running the pick and roll, utilizing both the ballhandler and the roll man. They’ve also been good in isolation and with hand offs.
They’ve been less effective using cuts, off screens, and in the post.
Shizz Alston Jr. and Quinton Rose lead the way, each averaging 17.1 point per game. Alston has been the team’s most effective 3-point shooter at 37.1 percent. Nate Pierre-Louis joins Alston and Rose in double-figures with 11.3 points per game. De’Vondre Perry chips in 7.1 points, and no other Owl averages more than 6.4.
While Alston and Rose carry most of the load, Perry and Pierre-Louis have been the most efficient offensive players for the Owls.
Alston leads the way in spot up situations and has excelled running the pick and roll. He’s also been the Owls’ best isolation player. Ernest Aflakpui has been effective as the roll man.
Here we see where Rose and Alston have been most/least effective.
Defensively, Temple allows 0.875 points per possession, ranking in the 43rd percentile. Again, despite struggling defending the 3-point line, the Owls rate well overall in spot up situations. They’ve also done well defending cuts, hand offs, the post, and the roll man.
They’ve struggled defending in isolation, and despite doing a good job on the defensive glass, have allowed opponents to convert when they are able to grab an offensive board.
Rose, Pierre-Louis, and Perry have been the best individual defenders, while Aflakpui and Alani Moore have been the most vulnerable.
Between some of Villanova’s early issues and Temple’s solid play, there has been some speculation and concern that this could be the game where the Big 5 win-streak comes to an end. Admittedly, I’ve shared some of that concern. But digging through the numbers has increased my confidence in a Villanova win.
Nova has done a good job defending the pick and roll ballhandler, and despite the eye test telling you that they have struggled to guard one-on-one and stop dribble penetration, they actually rank well in isolations, giving up just 0.583 points per possession. Villanova’s biggest struggles defensively, at least by the numbers, have been cuts and hand offs, and those situations make up just 18.4 percent of the Temple offense. In addition, the Owls haven’t been efficient using cuts.
The 3-point line should be a major key in this game. We’ve noted that Temple has struggled to defend the arc, and if ‘Nova can hit from deep things shift heavily in the ‘Cats favor. Likewise, Villanova will need to work to ensure the Owls’ struggles shooting from deep continue, something it struggled with against La Salle.
Another key will be the glass. They teams are fairly evenly matched in rebounding numbers, with Villanova averaging 38.1 per game while the Owls pull down 36.8. Temple has done a good job cleaning the defensive glass, but Villanova has had some success grabbing their own misses and Temple has been susceptible to giving up points when opponents do get an offensive board. If we see either team open up an advantage on the glass the game could start to tilt in their direction.
Of course, turnovers will be a key as well. We've seen some improvement in that area from the 'Cats, but it remains a concern. Temple has done well taking care of the ball while being effective at forcing turnovers, and have excelled stealing the ball. 'Nova will need to take care of the rock.
The ‘Cats should look to contain Rose and Alston, as it would likely be difficult for the Owls to keep up offensively without that pair putting up their usual production. If one or both of them get it going, it could be bad news for ‘Nova, but if one or both struggle the ‘Cats have to like their chances.
It’s become clear that this season will remain a work in progress for Villanova and that the ‘Cats are going to have to grit and grind their way to a successful season. Consequently, the recent dominance of the Big 5 likely won’t come so easily, and the ‘Cats should expect a test from Temple. It should be another good measuring stick as we gauge the progress of the Wildcats throughout the season.