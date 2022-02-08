Game preview: St. John's

Villanova will look to build on Saturday’s win over UConn on Tuesday night when it heads to New York to take on St. John’s. The Wildcats earned a 73-62 win over the Red Storm in the first meeting between the teams.

“Going up to play a team that has been very good at home,” Jay Wright said. “They always give us trouble up there. We know we’re in for another Big East battle on the road.”

Since that first meeting, St. John’s has gone 2-1, suffering a close defeat against Providence and beating Georgetown and Butler. Overall, the Johnnies enter the game with a 13-9 record and a 5-6 mark in the Big East.

The last meeting between the teams was just 10 days ago, so the lessons of that matchup are still fresh in the teams’ minds.

“It definitely helps because you know what to expect out of them but every game you play is gonna be different, it’s never gonna be the same,” Jermaine Samuels said. “They’re gonna make adjustments, we’re gonna make adjustments and at the end of the day what it comes down to for us is what we do together out there, how we execute and stick to the game plan.”

“It’s a different game than last time so we can watch film and try to get better from that but it’s going to be a different game,” Brandon Slater said.

Of course, there’s one glaring difference this time around and that is the health of Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore. Moore, who rolled his ankle against Marquette on February 2, sat out Saturday’s win over UConn. Gillespie, meanwhile, rolled his ankle late in Saturday’s win. Jay Wright said both players are game-time decisions, but it’s a very real possibility that neither can play. Obviously, that would be a big blow for the ‘Cats, but they aren’t making any excuses.

“They’re two great players and they’re very important for us,” Slater said. “We just gotta focus, play like we’ve been playing, we have other guys in practice every single day trying to step up.”

“Obviously those are two of our great players on our team, but we’ve been in this situation before, so we have a lot of guys that have been working hard all year and are ready to step up and make plays for each other and continue to play Villanova basketball,” Samuels added.

“Those guys have been working every single day,” Samuels continued. “They compete against Justin and Collin every single day. So, they’ve been working, they’re ready for this, we’re all ready to step up.”

While the status of Gillespie and Moore looms over the game and changes how much stock we can put into the last meeting between the teams, there are a couple of things that stick out from that meeting.

One, St. John’s established a significant advantage inside. While the Wildcats have been very good in that area over the last few weeks, that wasn’t the case against the Johnnies. St. John’s had a 38-18 advantage in points in the paint. It also had a 15-7 edge in second-chance points, pulling down a concerning 19 offensive rebounds. In addition, St. John’s shot an even 50% on 2-point attempts while holding Villanova to just 40%.

However, Villanova was able to overcome those numbers with clear advantages from the 3-point line and the free throw line. The ‘Cats shot 47.8% from deep and were +21 from beyond the arc. Likewise, they shot 83.3% from the free throw line, earning a +12 edge there.

The metrics tell us it’s reasonable to expect Villanova to be able to replicate those efforts. St. John’s ranks 325th in the country in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to connect on 37%. The Johnnies also send opponents to the line fairly often and have struggled mightily to knock down their own free throw attempts, hitting just 66.1%.

Villanova has been a bit inconsistent from 3 this season and it’s hard to predict free throw attempts on a game-to-game basis, but it wasn’t surprising that the ‘Cats were able to gain edges in those areas in the first meeting between the teams and they should have an opportunity to do so again.

Speaking more generally, there are always a few things that stand out when preparing for St. John’s. Most notably, pace, turnovers and rebounding.

The first two go somewhat hand-in-hand, as the Johnnies love to use their pressure defense to force turnovers and to get out and run. They rank 29th in the country in opponent’s turnover percentage, and if you start giving away the ball against them it can turn into a long night. Of course, if you can protect the ball, control the pace, and force the Johnnies to play offense in the halfcourt you can make things difficult for them.

St. John’s has also been very good on the offensive glass, pulling down 32.9% of their opportunities (41st best in the country). As we noted earlier, that was on full display in the first meeting between the teams and is something that can alter the outcome of games. ‘Nova will have to find a way to limit St. John’s on the offensive glass.

“We have to handle their pressure and we’re gonna have to rebound the ball,” Wright said.

Obviously, much will hinge on whether Moore and/or Gillespie can play, but the ‘Cats have to be prepared to go get a win either way as they try to remain within striking distance of Providence at the top of the Big East standings while also looking to strengthen their seeding prospects for the NCAA tournament.

St. John’s, meanwhile, find themselves in thick of a bunched group of teams from three through nine in the conference standings. While NCAA tournament prospects are shrinking for the Johnnies, the possibility remains with a strong finish. Of course, there’s also the chance of a magical run at the conference tournament to secure the automatic bid, like Georgetown did last year. So, the Johnnies have plenty to play for as they look for a strong finish to the season and/or try to solidify their spot in the conference standings to give them the best opportunity come tournament time.

It will be interesting to see how things play out and how Villanova responds to whatever the roster circumstances end up being. Either way, it’s another good test for the ‘Cats

The game is scheduled for an 8:30 tip on FS1.