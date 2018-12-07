A look at the combined shot chart of Brown, Kimble, Bynum, and Funk shows where they’ve been most effective, and demonstrates that they aren’t afraid to let the 3-ball fly.

The Hawks have had success on a plethora of play types, rating “very good” or “excellent” on spot ups, using both the pick and roll ballhandler and roll man, in isolation, and on hand offs. The majority of their offense comes from spot ups, utilizing the pick and roll ballhandler, and isolations.

St. Joe’s has been great taking care of the ball, averaging just eight turnovers per game and leading the country in turnover percentage at 11.4 percent. The Hawks have shot the ball well from deep with four players connecting on 43 percent or better of their 3-point attempts.

The Hawks have been very good offensively, scoring 81 points per game and averaging 1.027 points per possession (97th percentile) per Synergy Sports. Four Hawks are averaging double figures, led by Charlie Brown with 22 per game on 52 percent shooting from beyond the arc. However, Brown is questionable for Saturday's game with an ankle injury. Lamarr Kimble chips in 18, Jared Bynum 13.9, and Taylor Funk 11.7.

The Hawks come in sitting at 5-4, coming off a 10-point win over Princeton. St. Joe’s started the season 3-0 before losing three-straight then going win-loss-win in its last three. The only common opponent so far is Temple, who St. Joe’s lost to 77-70.

Villanova will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in the latest iteration of the Holy War, as St. Joe’s visits the Finn.

The St. Joe’s offense presents a legitimate challenge for Villanova’s defense. Even if Brown misses the game, there are plenty of other weapons for the Hawks.



Defensively, things have not been so good. The Hawks surrender 76.8 points per game, ranked 274th nationally, and give up 0.974 points per possession, ranking in the 5th percentile.

The only play type where St. Joe’s ranks better than average is off screening action. The are “poor” defending shooters and the pick and roll ballhandler.

The logical conclusion would be to expect a bit of a track meet on Saturday afternoon. While both teams have had some games where the offense has struggled, each is capable of putting the ball in the basket consistently. In addition, both teams have had their fair share of defensive struggles.

Rebounding could be the number one key on Saturday. In the Hawks’ five wins they have outrebounded opponents by a little over four rebounds per game. In the four losses, they have been outrebounded by over nine per game. The Hawks' leading rebounder, Pierfrancesco Oliva is reportedly out on Saturday after missing the Princeton win with a concussion. ‘Nova averages 37.9 rebounds to St. Joe’s 33.7, and the ‘Cats have been effective turning the offensive glass in to a weapon. If they can continue that on Saturday, they should be in good shape.



Turnovers will be key as well, as they usually are. Turnovers have been an issue this season, but ‘Nova did a nice job improving in that area against Temple. This issue on Saturday isn’t so much that St. Joe’s is adept at forcing turnovers, in fact the Hawks are well below average in that category, but that they excel at taking care of the ball offensively, so any miscues and missed opportunities from the ‘Cats will be more difficult to make up for.

The 3-point line is another area to watch. Both teams like to shoot the 3, and Villanova ranks 242nd in the country in percentage of points given up via the long ball. The ‘Cats will need to defend the arc, and the team that gets the better of the 3-point shooting will have an advantage.

It appears there will a lot more tests and fewer easy wins the rest of the season than we’ve grown accustomed to, and that is likely to be the case on Saturday. We’ve seen some progress from the young ‘Cats over the past two weeks, and hopefully that continues as ‘Nova looks to extend its win streak to six.



