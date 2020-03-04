Villanova faces a tough task Wednesday night as it looks to bounce back from a disappointing showing against Providence when it heads to north Jersey to take on Big East-leading Seton Hall.

The Pirates come into the game with a 21-7 record, 13-3 in the Big East, and with a two-game lead over ‘Nova and Creighton. They have won three straight and will be looking to clinch the Big East regular-season title. A Villanova win would keep hopes alive for a shared title, not only for the Wildcats but for Creighton as well, who takes on Seton Hall in the regular-season finale.

The Pirates have climbed all the way to No. 13 in the KenPom rankings, checking in at No. 27 offensively and No. 16 defensively.

The offensive numbers on KenPom don’t wow you, but the Hall has been quite efficient from two-point land. Myles Powell has, as expected, been fantastic for the Pirates, leading the way with 21.5 points per game. The return of Sandro Mamukelashvili has been big for Seton Hall, and he was fantastic for the Pirates in their win over Marquette on Saturday with 26 points. He also has been lethal from beyond the arc, connecting on 41.3 percent of his long-range attempts. Quincy McKnight rounds out the double-figure scorers with 11.2 points per game, while sophomore Jared Rhoden has stepped up to contribute 9.2 points.

The defensive metrics are much more impressive. Hall ranks eighth in opponent’s effective field goal percentage, 15th in two-point percentage, and 46th in three-point percentage. The Pirates are also tenth in block percentage, led by Romaro Gill and his 3.4 blocks per game. The one area where the Pirates have struggled defensively is cleaning the glass, as they rank 302nd in opponent’s offensive rebound percentage.

The Pirates defeated ‘Nova 70-64 in the first meeting between the teams, using a strong second half to erase a small halftime deficit and to pull away.

Villanova did a great job in the turnover department in that game, forcing 14 while only committing seven. However, the Wildcats were pounded on the glass 43-32 and gave up 11 offensive rebounds while only grabbing seven. ‘Nova didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, connecting on 36.1 percent overall and 33 percent from three. Defensively, you’d typically be happy holding Seton Hall to 70 points, but the perimeter defense was poor as the Pirates hit 42.9 percent from deep despite only connecting on 33 percent for the season. Unable to build an advantage from three, Hall’s shot-blocking became a factor and the Pirates swatted seven Villanova attempts. That, combined with the extra chances from the offensive rebounds, proved enough for Seton Hall to get the win.

Mamukelashvili tormented the ‘Cats, scoring 17 points and grabbing eight rebounds, including four offensive. The ‘Cats did a decent job on Powell and McKnight, who combined for 33 points but shot just 11-of-30 from the field and 3-of-13 from three. However, Rhoden came off the bench to score nine points and grab 11 rebounds.

Ultimately, the Hall made more key plays down the stretch and was able to get the win.

Seton Hall isn’t a team you want to see when trying to bounce back from a loss and the ‘Cats will have their hands full as they try to avenge that early loss to the Pirates and quickly move on from the loss to Providence.

The rebounding will need to be better, as that was probably the most important factor in the last meeting. Seton Hall hasn’t been great at getting their own misses and have had trouble preventing opponents from doing the same, but it got the better of both sides in the last matchup. The turnover department was encouraging, as was the job the ‘Cats did on Powell and McKnight, and those are things they will try to replicate Wednesday night. They will need to find a way to neutralize Mamukelashvili and Rhoden as well.

It won’t be easy, and will be made more difficult both by being on the road this time and by what is at stake for the Pirates, who would like nothing more than to claim the Big East title at home with a game still to play. ‘Nova will need to shake the offensive struggles that hounded it against Providence while finding a way to keep the Pirates off the glass. It will certainly be another tough test for the ‘Cats, and we’ll have to wait to see how they respond.



