



On Saturday, Villanova will look to build off its season-opening win over Morgan State when the ‘Cats host Quinnipiac at the Wells Fargo Center. The game will be the season opener for former Wildcat Baker Dunleavy and his Bobcats.

Quinnipiac struggled at both ends of the floor a season ago, finishing 236th in offensive efficiency and 313th in defensive efficiency en route to a 12-21 record.

Offensively, the Bobcats averaged just 0.9 points per possession, ranking in the 39th percentile. They averaged 71.6 points per game and struggled from three, knocking down 33.9 percent of their attempts from deep. They also struggled with turnovers, coughing it up 14 times per game (19.4 percent of possessions) and had nearly one in ten possessions end in a steal by the opposition.

Looking at numbers from Synergy Sports, we can identify the specific areas that troubled the Bobcats. We noted that they struggled from three, but shooting in general was a problem as they shot just 42.2 percent overall. They were poor at converting transition opportunities, and had their best success utilizing the pick and roll ballhandler.

The good news for Quinnipiac offensively is that it returns three of its top four scorers from a season ago. Cameron Young (18.8 ppg), Rich Kelly (11.1) and Jacob Rigoni (9.8) will look to improve upon last season’s numbers as they are tasked with carrying the offense.

Young and Rigoni were particularly efficient, with Young doing damage as the pick and roll ballhandler, in the post, and in isolation. Rigoni was the team’s best spot up shooter, while Kelly also did well running the pick and roll. Two other names to keep an eye on are Andrew Robinson, a 6’6” guard who was effective in limited offensive opportunities and freshman guard Savion Lewis, who was New York’s Mr. Basketball last year. Senior guard Aaron Robinson could also make an impact.

Defensively, Quinnipiac ranked in the 5th percentile, surrendering 0.975 points per possession. In particular, the Bobcats had trouble defending spot ups, isolations, screens, and both the pick and roll ballhandler and roll man. Individually not a single Bobcat ranked better than “average” defensively, with Kelly and Andrew Robinson struggling the most and earning a “poor” designation. The team scuffled trying to defend shooters and had particular trouble guarding the three-point line. In addition, they struggled to create turnovers.

Rebounding was another major concern last season, as the Bobcats ranked 217th in rebounds per game with 34.6. This year, they don’t roster a player taller than 6’7”.

Offensively, Villanova should be able to get whatever it wants. If the threes start falling early, things could quickly get out of hand, but the Wildcats should have their choice of ways to attack the Bobcats. It’s fair to expect an offensive performance similar to Tuesday night, and the biggest area of intrigue on the offensive side of the ball will be whether or not the ‘Cats can clean up the turnovers.

Defensively, things are a bit more interesting. One of the major questions for Villanova is how good it can become defensively, and how long it will take to get there. On paper it would appear that Quinnipiac provides a perfect opportunity for the ‘Cats to show their defensive upside. Conversely, if the Bobcats can get things going on offense it would be a serious red flag. Cameron Young has the skill to test his defender in isolation, an area Villanova struggled in on Tuesday. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see Quinnipiac test the young ‘Nova defense with pick and rolls, as this is an area where the Bobcats found some success a season ago. Villanova should be able to create some difficulty with its length, and it would be encouraging to see the ‘Cats put forth a solid defensive effort.