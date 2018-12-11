Tonight, Villanova will go for its 26th consecutive Big 5 win and its sixth straight Big 5 title when it takes on Penn at the Palestra.

The Quakers have gotten off to an impressive 8-2 start and have won four-straight. Included in those four-straight victories are a win over Miami as well as an 83-65 victory over La Salle, the only common opponent between the teams so far.

Penn has been impressive offensively, averaging 79.9 points per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from 3. They 0.977 points per possession, per Synergy Sports, ranking in the 83rd percentile. They rank 13th in effective field goal percentage and 31st in 3-point field goal percentage.

Junior guard Devon Goodman leads the way for the Quakers with 15.2 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Junior forward A.J. Brodeur does a bit of everything for Penn, averaging 13 points, 7.3 rebounds, and four assists.

Freshman guard Michael Wang has emerged for the Quakers, chipping in 11.1 points on 60 percent shooting from the field and 46.7 percent from 3. He’s averaged 20.5 points over the last two games, shooting 16-21 from the field and 7-10 from 3 in that span, including 5-6 from deep against Miami.

Senior guard Antonio Woods rounds out the double figure scorers for Penn with 10.4 points per game.

Bryce Washington and Jake Silpe have been effective in limited opportunities.

Penn has been great in spot ups, using cuts, and in transition, and that’s where the majority of their offense will come from. Penn has also been good off screens and has been efficient on the offensive glass, although they haven’t gotten a ton of second chance opportunities.

The Quakers have struggled in the post and in the pick and roll.

They like to use Brodeur as a cutter, and ‘Nova will have to be aware of that as they have struggled defending cutters.

Penn has been solid defensively as well, surrendering 0.815 points per game, good for the 81st percentile.

The Quakers have done well defending shooters and screens. They have struggled defending the post, the pick and roll, and cuts.

The 3-point line will be a major key Tuesday night. Penn has shot the ball well from deep and have a number of players capable of knocking it down from beyond the arc. If some of those guys get hot it could spell trouble for Villanova.

But Penn has also had issues defending the arc, ranking 344th in percentage of points given up via the 3. Whichever team gets the better of the outside shooting will have the inside track to victory. I’d like to see the ‘Cats sell out to stop Penn on the perimeter and force them to try to win the game with 2’s.

We’ll be watching the free throw line as well. Penn hasn’t earned a ton of trips to the line, but it has also been good at preventing opponents from getting there. Villanova has had some recent success utilizing the charity stripe, and if they can get to the line Tuesday night things should tilt in the ‘Cats favor.

Likewise, the Quakers don’t generate a ton of turnovers, but they also take care of the ball reasonably well. If one team can open an advantage in the turnover battle it would help to swing the game in their direction.

Penn has found success playing a steady, clean game. It will be interesting to see what Villanova tries to do in terms of pace and if the Wildcats can speed Penn up and generate turnovers and fouls.

It should be a good test for the young ‘Cats, and they have to be careful not to look ahead with No. 1 Kansas looming.







