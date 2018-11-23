Villanova’s win over Canisius in the opening round of the AdvoCare Invitational earned them a date with Oklahoma State in the semifinals after the Cowboys took care of Memphis.

Oklahoma State suffered a defeat to Charlotte in the season-opener before running off consecutive victories over UTSA, Charleston and Memphis.

The Cowboys have been led by their defense, as they haven’t given up more than 64 points this season.

They allow just 0.755 points per possession, ranking in the 91st percentile per Synergy Sports. They rank “good,” “very good,” or “excellent” in every play type measured by Synergy except isolations, where they rank “below average.”

They are particularly stingy against shooters, the pick and roll ballhandler, and in the post.

Individually, freshman guard Isaac Likekele, junior guard Thomas Dziagwa, sophomore guard Michael Weathers, freshman forward Duncan Demuth, and freshman Yor Anei have led the way. Likekele, Dziagwa, and Demuth have had success against shooters. Likekele has been stingy against the pick and roll ballhandler. Demuth and junior forward Cameron McGriff have held things down in the post.

Per KenPom, the Cowboys rank 12th in opponent’s effective field goal percentage, 25th in opponent’s 3-point percentage and 45th in opponent’s 2-point field goal percentage. They have been effective at forcing turnovers as well.

Clearly, Oklahoma State has been relying on some young players, and it’s interesting to see them finding defensive success. The defense should present an intriguing test for the Wildcats.

Offensively, the Cowboys love to shoot the three. 40% of Oklahoma State’s field goal attempts have come from beyond the arc, and they are knocking down an impressive 46.2 percent.

McGriff, Dziagwa, Likekele, Weathers and junior guard Lindy Waters III each average double-figures.

Most of the Cowboys offense (0.949 ppp, 61st percentile) comes from spot ups and the pick and roll. They rank “very good” and “good” in those areas respectively. They also have had success on screens, cuts, and in isolation. They have struggled in the post and on hand offs.

Dziagwa (17-27 from three on the season) and Waters III have been the most efficient shooters, and Likekele has been good as well. Likekele and McGriff have caused trouble in transition. Weathers excels running the pick and roll.

The Cowboys rank 26th in effective field goal percentage and 18th in 3-point field goal percentage. They have been turnover prone, coughing it up on 22.8 percent of possessions, ranking 305th in the country. They have also struggled on the offensive glass.

Oklahoma State is No. 52 in the KenPom rankings and would be Villanova’s best win of the season so far. It will be interesting to see how the ‘Nova offense responds to the Oklahoma State defense.

The ‘Cats should be able to establish an advantage on the glass, and that could help swing things in their favor. The turnover battle will be something to watch as well.

Another factor could be the rotations, as Oklahoma State has four players averaging more than 29.7 minutes per game while the next highest player gets 20.7 and no other player gets more than 15.3. All told, just eight Cowboys get the majority of the minutes. In a back-to-back situation, fatigue could play a role.

It should be an interesting test for the ‘Cats as they look to build off Thursday’s performance.