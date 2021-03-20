NovaIllustrated - Game Preview: North Texas

Villanova handled business in its Round of 64 game against Winthrop Friday night, winning 73-63 to advance to the Round of 32. There, the Wildcats find a bit of a surprise opponent as 13-seed North Texas defeated 4-seed Purdue 78-69 in overtime.

Generally, that upset seems like a positive for Villanova, and while that may be the case, playing North Texas won’t be a walk in the park.

North Texas is 18-9 on the season and won the Conference USA tournament. Breaking down the North Texas schedule, we see that the Mean Green are 5-8 against the KenPom top 100 (with two of those wins coming in the CUSA tournament and another being Friday’s win over Purdue), 6-1 against KenPom’s 100-199, 2-0 against 200-299, and 4-0 against 300+. North Texas is also more tested than Winthrop was, having played Arkansas (15-point loss), West Virginia (12-point loss), and Loyola Chicago (eight-point loss).

Speaking of KenPom, North Texas is ranked 59th in that metric (100th offensively, 37th defensively). Meanwhile, Haslametrics ranks North Texas 65th (93rd offensively, 46th defensively). The Mean Green are solid on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, North Texas scores 69.8 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor, 37.6% from 3, and 73.4% from the line. KenPom ranks the Mean Green 37th in effective field goal percentage, 25th in 3PT percentage, 62nd in 2PT percentage, and 72nd in FT percentage.

A couple of offensive weaknesses for the Mean Green are not getting to the free throw line and committing turnovers. They also don’t generate or convert a lot of second-chance points.

Defensively, North Texas has done a good job making it difficult for opponents to put the ball in the basket. The Mean Green give up 61.2 points per game while holding opponents to 44.7% 2-point shooting and 31.5% 3-point shooting. KenPom ranks them 15th in opponent’s effective field goal percentage, 13th in opponent’s 2-point percentage, and 58th in opponent’s 3-point percentage. In addition, North Texas forces turnovers on 21.2% off opponent’s possessions, ranking 55th.

“Overall team quickness,” Jay Wright said regarding what makes North Texas so tough defensively. “Then there’s an intelligence in terms of how they defend, they’re very well prepared. I think coach (Grant) McCasland does a great job of scouting personnel. They help off certain people and they’re really smart about it. Sometimes the coaches can know it but if the players don’t execute it, it doesn’t work that well. They execute it very well. Very experienced, intelligent defensive team.”

There’s not really a glaring weakness defensively for North Texas, but the Mean Green have been somewhat susceptible to giving up offensive rebounds to the opponent and allowing those extra chances to be converted to points.

Another interesting note regarding North Texas is pace. The Mean Green are one of the few teams in the country that play at a slower pace than Villanova does. With both teams playing at such a deliberate pace, there will be a premium on each possession and that idea will drive much of our thinking on the keys to the game.

Who gets the better of the 3-point line will be important. We’ll also be watching how Villanova attacks what is a pretty balanced defense for North Texas. But most of our focus will be on things that lead to extra opportunities and areas where Villanova should be able to exploit weaknesses of North Texas.

With that in mind, the turnover battle is the first area on our list. Villanova has been fantastic taking care of the ball this season. North Texas generates a good amount of turnovers but can be loose with the ball itself. The extra possessions gained from having an advantage in turnovers could prove to be huge on Sunday night, and this is something will be tracking throughout.

Similarly, we’ll be tracking the rebounding battle, especially offensive rebounds and, by extension, second-chance points. Rebounding is arguably the biggest weakness of North Texas. The Mean Green average just 33.3 per game and don’t pull down a ton of offensive rebounds or generate a lot of second-chance points. Meanwhile, they have allowed opponents to generate and convert second-chance opportunities. With possessions likely at a premium, these extra chances become even more important. The numbers indicate an opportunity for ‘Nova to gain an advantage here, and we’ll be watching closely Sunday night.

Finally, we’ll be watching the free throw line. The team that can generate more opportunities from the line and that can convert those opportunities will get a leg up in the game. After getting just one free throw in the first half Friday against Winthrop, Villanova got much more aggressive in trying to get to the line and attempted 25 free throws in the second half. It was a big boost for the ‘Cats, and we’ll see if they can continue it on Sunday. In addition, Villanova has been excellent at defending without fouling this season, and North Texas hasn’t gotten a ton of trips to the line. This is another area that appears to leave a door open for ‘Nova to get an advantage.

Let’s wrap up by getting familiar with the North Texas players. Seven North Texas players played significant minutes in Friday’s win over Purdue, led by leading-scorer Javion Hamlet. Hamlet, a 6-4 senior, averages 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while hitting 37% from 3.

“He’s got the ball in his hands a lot and he’s very crafty and he’s got multiple ways to score,” Wright said of Hamlet. “He obviously shoots the 3, he’s great off the dribble, he can get to the rim. But he’s got that mid-range game. He leads the country in most floaters, which I’ve never heard of that stat, I don’t know who keeps it, but I believe it after watching film. A lot of time you try to force guys into those shots, and he takes them a lot and he makes them a lot. And then he’s a great decision-maker, he leads them in assists, and he gets everyone else on the team shots so that really makes him a hard cover.”

Another 6-4 senior, James Reese, adds 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.5 steals. He’s hit 35.3% of his 3s. 6-6 senior Thomas Bell chips in 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, one assist, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 37.8% from 3. 6-10 senior Zachary Simmons rounds out the double-figure scorers for the Mean Green with 10.0 points per game. He adds six rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Mardrez McBride, a 6-2 junior, rounds out the starting lineup from Friday night. He averages 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists this season while hitting 41.3% of his 3s. JJ Murray, a 6-1 senior, averages 2.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, one assist, and 1.1 steals. 6-10 freshman Abou Ousmane adds three points and 2.2 rebounds.

North Texas has been without its top bench player in Rubin Jones (6.2 points, two rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 40.6% 3PT shooting) since the end of the regular season with an undisclosed injury. McCasland told the Denton Record-Chronicle that they were taking it “a game at a time” heading into the CUSA tournament, but Jones didn’t play in that tournament or in Friday’s win over Purdue.

Much like with Winthrop, Wright and the Wildcats won’t be getting caught up in seeding or pedigree.

“That’s a great team, experienced team with four seniors, a junior,” Wright said. “They’re very efficient at what they do. Offensively very intelligent, well-coached. North Texas certainly deserves to be here, they’re good enough, and it’s gonna be a hell of a game.”