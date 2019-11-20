Villanova will look to build on last Saturday’s win over Ohio and try to start its journey to another early-season tournament title on Thursday when it takes on Middle Tennessee State to open the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Note that this game has an unusual start time of 11:30 AM and is scheduled to air on ESPN2. Let’s get familiar with the Blue Raiders ahead of the game.

MTSU enters the game at 3-1 with wins over Maryville (TN) (Division II), Lipscomb, and Mars Hill (Division II). The Blue Raiders are coming off a 21-point defeat at the hands of Coastal Carolina. To reiterate, they are 1-1 against Division I competition, with a three-point win and a 21-point loss.

As such, we’ll need to take their numbers with a grain of salt. For example, MTSU is averaging 90 points per game, good for 11th in the country. But if you remove the two wins over DII competition, that number drops to 83 PPG. Likewise, they surrender 76.5 points per game, but against the two DI opponents, the number rises to 81.5. Clearly, the Blue Raiders’ early-season numbers are heavily skewed by their competition.

MTSU is ranked 185th in KenPom, 185th offensively and 181st defensively. Digging deeper into the KenPom numbers, it’s easy to see why.

The Blue Raiders rank 305th in turnover percentage, committing a turnover on nearly 1-in-4 possessions (24.1 percent). They also struggle in creating turnovers, ranking 272nd.

Offensively, the lone bright spot for the Blue Raiders has been three-point shooting, where they have connected on 39.4 percent of attempts. But they rank 340th in two-point percentage and get in their own way at times, ranking 317th in non-steal turnover percentage. This stat tells the offensive story for MTSU well: the Blue Raiders rank 2nd in the country in percentage of points generated from three-pointers, but just 352nd in that same metric for two-pointers.

MTSU has struggled on the boards, having trouble grabbing offensive rebounds and failing to keep opponents off the offensive glass at the other end.

The Blue Raiders have been generous spreading around the minutes, with nine players averaging at least 12.5 per night and six players averaging over 20 minutes.

The backcourt is the engine for MTSU. Senior Antonio Green leads the way for the Blue Raiders with 23.5 points per game. He adds four rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals while connecting on 50 percent of his three-point attempts. Junior backcourt mate C.J. Jones chips in 20 points, 3.3 rebounds, two steals, and one rebound. He has connected on 52 percent of his three-point attempts this season. That duo represents the main scoring punch, the main turnover generation, as well as the highest-volume and most accurate three-point shooting.

Here are some junior year highlights of Green to give you a bit of an idea of what he can do.

