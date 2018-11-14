Tonight, the Wildcats will get their first true test of the young season when they host the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines. While the natural inclination is to label this game a rematch of last year’s national title game, both squads look a whole lot different than they did in April, so let’s get familiar with the new look Wolverines.

Let’s start with what’s missing. Gone are three of the top four scorers from season ago in Moritz Wagner, Duncan Robinson, and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman. Like Villanova, Michigan lost a ton of production and will rely on players stepping up in expanded roles.

Highlighting those players is Charles Matthews, who is averaging 15 points per game.

The other top producer for the Wolverines in the young season is Ignas Brazdeikis, who currently leads the team with 15.5 ppg.

So far, no other Wolverine is averaging double figures. Somewhat familiar names like Jordan Poole, Eli Brooks, Isaiah Livers, and Zavier Simpson will be leaned upon heavily, but so far their production has left a lot to be desired. Big man John Teske has stepped up to deliver nine ppg.

The limited production from Livers, Poole, Brooks and Simpson foreshadow the offensive struggles for Michigan that we are about to highlight.

The Wolverines are shooting just 36 percent from the floor and 20 percent from deep. Only eight Wolverines have scored so far this season, and only three average more than 7.5 points. Their effective field goal percentage ranks 320th, while their three-point percentage ranks 330th and their two-point percentage ranks 201st.

Digging deeper, we find that Michigan is averaging just 0.758 points per possession, per Synergy Sports, ranking in just the 10th percentile. The Wolverines have struggled in spot up situations, as evidenced by the shooting percentages, and have not taken advantage of transition opportunities. One area they have had success offensively is off cuts.

Individually, Brazdeikis and Teske have been most effective while Livers has been okay in limited opportunities. Everyone else with qualifying usage ranks as either “poor” or “below average.” Matthews, Teske, Brazdeikis and Livers have been the most effective Wolverines using the cut. Teske has found some success as the roll man in pick and rolls, but that hasn’t been heavily featured in the Michigan offense.

Despite the offensive struggles, Michigan is known to lean on its defense, and the defensive numbers are at the other end of the spectrum. The Wolverines rank sixth in defensive efficiency per KenPom while allowing just 0.555 points per possession. That puts them in the 99th percentile. They rank seventh in opponents effective field goal percentage and fifth in opponents two-point field goal percentage. The Wolverines are allowing just 40.5 points per game.

Michigan ranks “very good” or “excellent” in every defensive play-type Synergy measures except post ups, where they are “average.” It has been particularly stingy against the pick and roll and off screens.

Wednesday’s matchup presents a classic strength vs. strength battle, with Villanova’s third-ranked offense against Michigan’s six-ranked defense. It will be interesting to see how the young ‘Nova offense responds to an elite defense. The game should serve as a benchmark to see where the ‘Cats stand, and the opportunity is there to get a very nice early-season win.