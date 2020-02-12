Villanova will take the court Wednesday night desperate for a win as it tries to stop a three-game skid when it hosts Marquette.

The teams enter the game with identical 17-6 records, sitting in a tie for second in the Big East at 7-4, three games back of Seton Hall and one game ahead of Butler and Providence.

The Golden Eagles are averaging 78.2 points per game while surrendering 69.7. They are shooting just 42.8 percent from the floor but an impressive 38.8 percent from three.

Marquette is currently ranked No. 23 by KenPom, 17th offensively and 61st defensively.

The Golden Eagles rank just 293rd in two-point percentage but are powered by the three-point shooting and a high free-throw rate. They rank 11th in three-point percentage and 14th in FTA per FGA. As for distribution of points, Marquette is getting 38.9 percent of its points from beyond the arc, 17th most in the country, and 23 percent from the free-throw line, 18th most in the country. Conversely, it gets just 38.1 percent of its points from two-point range, good for 351st in the country.

Unsurprisingly, it continues to be the Markus Howard show at Marquette as the electric scorer is averaging 27.4 points per game while connecting on 39.4 percent of his threes. Sacar Anim adds 13 points per night on 40.9 percent three-point shooting, while Koby McEwen has been productive with 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and a team-high 3.2 assists.

As you recall, Villanova got absolutely blitzed in the first meeting between the teams as the Wildcats stumbled to a slow start and saw an early deficit blossom into a 17-point hole at halftime. Despite a valiant effort, it was too much to overcome and the ‘Cats fell 71-60.

Interestingly, the numbers evened out in a big way by the time the game ended. If it wasn’t for the 46-point outburst ‘Nova allowed in the first half, it could have been a different story. The ‘Cats scored 29 first-half points, and while that’s nothing to write home about, it’s also not a disastrous number on its own. The second-half defense was much better, with ‘Nova giving up just 25 points, but the first half explosion was simply too damaging.

Howard got his, scoring 29, but shot just 3-of-12 from deep. McEwen hurt the ‘Cats with 22 points, but the rest of the Golden Eagles were largely held in check. Marquette finished the game shooting 37 percent from the floor and just 23.8 percent from deep, well below its averages. The ‘Cats were even on the glass with 39 rebounds for each team and grabbed three more offensive rebounds than Marquette. What doomed Villanova, in addition to the poor first-half defense and slow start, was its own poor shooting (35.3 percent from the field, 23.7 percent from three) and turnovers, as the ‘Cats committed 13. Marquette ranks 305th in the country in steal percentage, but the ‘Cats were pickpocketed eight times. One final factor was the free-throw line, where Marquette went 26-30 while ‘Nova managed only five trips, connecting on three.

The teams made the same number of two-pointers, ‘Nova was +12 from beyond the arc, but was -23 from the charity stripe.

As such, we have a pretty clear picture of what the ‘Cats need to do Wednesday night.

First, they need to play a full 40 minutes at both ends of the court. They can’t afford yet another slow start and early deficit and need to play defense consistently for the whole game.

‘Nova needs to get to the free-throw line more, or at the very least prevent such a wide margin at the line this time. Marquette has been elite getting to the line but has been susceptible to sending opponents to the line as well, ranking 216th in opponent FTA per FGA.

The three-point line and making Marquette win with twos will be important as well. ‘Nova did well here in the first meeting, holding the Golden Eagles to just five threes and watching them shoot well below their season average percentage-wise. If ‘Nova can replicate that performance, it would go a long way towards a win. Marquette is much less efficient from two, so I’d like to see the ‘Cats sell out to stop the threes.

Finally, ‘Nova needs to take care of the ball better. The Wildcats have been pretty good in that department recently, and they need to keep it going against a team that hasn’t been very good forcing turnovers.

Obviously, this is an incredibly important game for ‘Nova, both in terms of the standings and for their psyche. There haven’t been many four-game losing streaks for Villanova recently, and the current three-game skid has reduced the margin for error and created added importance for the remaining games. With a break from Big East play coming up on Sunday and then a manageable stretch of conference games following that, a win Wednesday night would not only do wonders for the team’s confidence, but would set the stage for a potential run of wins, or at the very least a much more impressive stretch heading into March.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 8:30 on FS1.