On Saturday, Villanova will play its biggest conference game of the season so far when it travels to take on Marquette. With a win the Wildcats will be in commanding control of the race for the Big East title, taking a three-game lead over second place Marquette and maintaining at least a five-game lead over the rest of the pack with just seven games to go. Conversely, a loss will tighten things up in the conference, shrinking Villanova’s margin for error and ramping up the importance of the second matchup between the teams on February 27. Saturday’s game also gives the ‘Cats an opportunity for another win over a ranked opponent. The Golden Eagles enter the game at 19-4 and 8-2 in the Big East and ranked 10th in the country. ‘Nova isn’t catching Marquette at the best time, as the Golden Eagles are coming off a loss to St. John’s on Tuesday. Both of Marquette’s conference losses have come against the Johnnies. Marquette has also lost to Indiana and Kansas (77-68). The offense continues to get the headlines for Marquette. The Golden Eagles average 79 points per game, shooting 39.5 percent from 3 and 77 percent from the line. They are led by the electric Markus Howard, who is averaging 24.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. Howard dropped 53 on Creighton, has twice scored 45 in wins against #12 Kansas State and #14 Buffalo, and has gone for 30+ three other times. Sam Hauser adds 15.7 points and seven rebounds and Joey Hauser chips in 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds, and they round out the double-figure scorers for Marquette. As you can see from their shot chart, the trio of Howard and Sam and Joey Hauser can hurt you offensively in a lot of different ways.

Marquette's big three can do damage from all three levels.

The Golden Eagles aren’t particularly deep, with just six players averaging at least 19 minutes per game. Sacar Anim averages 7.7 points, Theo John 6.1, and Joseph Chartouny four. Ed Morrow adds 5.5 points in 13.6 minutes. Marquette has been lethal in spot-up situations, in isolation, and running the pick and roll. Howard and both Hauser’s shoot better than 40 percent from 3. Defense has been the issue at Marquette in recent years, but the Golden Eagles have made progress in 2018-19. They allow 69 points per game and are ranked 39 in defensive efficiency by KenPom. They rank in the 84th percentile allowing 0.839 points per possession, per Synergy Sports. They’ve done well guarding the post and against isolations but have been average against shooters and guarding the pick and roll. Howard and Sam Hauser have led the way defensively, earning “excellent” ratings from Synergy. John and Chartouny have been excellent as well. Joey Hauser has been the poorest individual defender, while Anim has had issues as well. It will be interesting to see Villanova’s offensive approach on Saturday. I’d expect to see Howard on Phil Booth and Sam Hauser on Eric Paschall. With Joey Hauser and Anim as the weaker links on defense, there could be an opportunity for another big game from Saddiq Bey, and Saturday would also be a great time for Jermaine Samuels to regain an aggressive approach offensively. The ‘Cats could also look to try to force Marquette into a lot of switching in an attempt to get better matchups for Booth and Paschall. Marquette has had some issues guarding screens, so that could be something ‘Nova uses not only to try to dictate matchups but also to attack and try to score from. Villanova is in for a defensive test on Saturday, and defense will be a huge key. Marquette has averaged 81 points per game in its wins and just 69.8 points per game in its losses. Slowing Howard is easier said than done, but your chances to win against Marquette increase drastically if you can keep him in check. The Golden Eagles are just 4-4 when Howard his held to 18 or fewer points. Looking deeper at Marquette’s offense, you notice an interesting trend. They seem to heavily favor the offense's left side of the court and have done a remarkable amount of damage from the left baseline. It will be interesting to see if the same thing plays out on Saturday and if 'Nova does anything special to try to force Marquette the other way. Against a team as offensively gifted as the Golden Eagles, you want to do anything you can to take them out of their comfort zone and forcing the Golden Eagles to operate on their right could be one way to do that.



An outsized portion of Marquette's offense has come from their left side, and the Golden Eagles have been much more efficent on the left.