On Saturday, Villanova will look to build off its success at the AdvoCare invitational when it makes the short trip to take on city rival La Salle and former assistant coach Ashley Howard. The start to Howard’s head coaching career has not gone as he would have liked, as the Explorers have stumbled to an 0-7 record. Among those losses are defeats against Lafayette, Drexel, and Grand Canyon.

Making things worse, the Explorers have yet to find something they can hang their hats on, as they have struggled at both ends of the court.

Offensively, La Salle is averaging 69.9 points per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Explorers average 14 turnovers and just 11 assists and are grabbing only 30 rebounds per game.

Per Synergy Sports, La Salle averages 0.839 points per possession, ranking in the 20th percentile.

In addition to struggling shooting the ball, La Salle has been poor converting transition opportunities. The Explorers have found most of their offensive success in the post, off screens, and in isolation.

Senior guard Pookie Powell leads the way with 18.9 points per game. He is joined in double figures by junior wing Isiah Deas, who chips in 13.3 ppg. 6’10” Miles Brookins adds 8.9 points per game, while Traci Carter and Jared Kimbrough contribute six apiece.

Powell has had some success as the pick and roll ballhandler and has been La Salle’s most productive player in transition while also doing well off screens.

Brookins and Kimbrough have done most of their damage in the post, although Brookins has had success as a cutter as well.

Deas has led the way in isolation, ranking in the 97th percentile with 1.4 points per possession.

Defensively things haven’t been much better. The Explorers are giving up 0.974 points per possession, putting them in the 7th percentile.

Despite getting good offense in the post, La Salle has struggled defending there. The Explorers have also struggled in spot up situations and off cuts. They’ve done a decent job defending the pick and roll and against isolations.

Carter has been one of La Salle’s best overall defenders, along with Brookins and Jamir Moultrie. Deas and David Beatty have been the poorest individual defenders.

Villanova should be able to gain an advantage on the glass as it has averaged 10 rebounds per game more than the Explorers. Led by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, the ‘Cats have been very good on the boards this season and that should be a big plus for them on Saturday.

Offensively, ‘Nova should be able to get what it wants. The ‘Cats will still need to improve on the turnovers, but if they can get out of their own way and protect the ball, they should be able to score.

Defensively, I’d expect the Wildcats to try to disrupt Brookins and Kimbrough in the post and attempt to make La Salle beat them with jump shots. The ‘Cats will also need to continue to improve in one-on-one situations to prevent the Explorers from getting to much going to the hoop.

Interestingly, during Villanova’s recent success and dominance of the Big 5, La Salle has been the one Philly team that has played ‘Nova better than the others. While this is a different La Salle team that is clearly trying to figure things out, it will be interesting to see if that continues. Regardless, the ‘Cats have an excellent opportunity to build off their success in Orlando last week and to continue to work to get where they want to be.



