On Wednesday night, Villanova will look to bounce back from the disappointing collapse against St. John’s when it goes for the season sweep of Georgetown in DC.

The Wildcats defeated the Hoyas 77-65 two and a half weeks ago thanks largely to a 30-point outburst from Collin Gillespie. A late 16-2 run turned a close game into a relatively comfortable win for ‘Nova.

The ‘Cats also got a huge boost from their defense, which held Georgetown to 33.8 percent shooting and 30.8 percent from 3. They held leading scorer Jessie Govan scoreless on 0-9 shooting while getting him into foul trouble. James Akinjo tried to pick up the slack for the Hoyas, scoring 19 points, but it wasn’t enough. In addition, Villanova did an excellent job defending the rim, where Georgetown shot just 35 percent.

Since that game, Georgetown has gone 1-2 and enters Wednesday’s game with a 15-10 record and a 5-7 mark in the Big East.

The Hoya offense has taken a bit of a dip since the last meeting, with its points per game falling from 83.2 to 81.3. Govan’s average has dropped from 19.4 to 18.1. Georgetown’s 3-point percentage has dropped from 37.7 to 36.6.

Ahead of the last matchup we highlighted the 3-point line and rebounding as keys. Georgetown had a slight edge in 3-point percentage, 30.8 to 29, but the ‘Cats knocked down nine 3’s to Georgetown’s eight. ‘Nova won the battle of the boards 45-42.

While Georgetown has seen a slight decline in its 3-point shooting, it has managed an improvement in its 3-point defense, going from 210 to 179. We’ll be keeping an eye on the perimeter again on Wednesday.

The foul line proved to be key the last time these teams played, as ‘Nova earned a nine-point advantage from the charity stripe. It would nice to see the ‘Cats replicate that on Wednesday.

Both teams took care of the ball in the last game, with Villanova giving it up eight times and Georgetown just six. The Hoyas have been susceptible to turnovers, averaging 13.7 per game, so we’ll be keeping an eye on the turnovers as well.

Villanova has the blueprint for defending Georgetown and will be expected to win the game. Hopefully, it can move past the issues that surfaced during the St. John’s game and get back on the winning track as they remain in a tight battle with Marquette for the Big East title.



