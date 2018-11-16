Saturday evening the Wildcats will look to bounce back from a disconcerting loss to Michigan when they host Furman at the Finn.

If you’re not familiar with the Paladins, consider this your warning. Despite the lack of name recognition, Furman is not your typical early-season cupcake and the Wildcats need to show up ready to play.

If you read the fine print of this week’s AP Poll, you’ll find Furman in the “others receiving votes” section, buoyed by a win over Loyola-Chicago. If you happened to catch any news of their game on Thursday night, then you know that Furman guard Jordan Lyons dropped 54 points and tied an NCAA record with 15 made three-pointers in a 40-point win. That win pushed the Paladins to 4-0.

The good news is that the Wildcats should be ultra-focused after what happened Wednesday night, and what once looked like a throwaway win could actually turn into a decent mark on the resume. The bad news is that if ‘Nova isn’t careful, it could find itself on the wrong side of an upset. Let’s breakdown what to expect from Furman.

The Offense

The offense has been humming, scoring 1.025 points per possession per Synergy Sports. The Paladins are averaging 83.3 points per game and have eclipsed the 100-points mark twice. They have shot 49.7 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from deep.

Looking at the offensive specifics, Furman has been lethal in transition (1.176 ppp) but have also excelled off cuts (1.4 ppp) and handoffs (1.167). In addition, the Paladins have found success in the post despite not having a player taller than 6’8” as well as off screens and when utilizing the pick and roll ballhandler.

Michigan gave the Wildcats fits with its movement so seeing that Furman is productive cutting and screening is concerning.

Individually, the Paladins are led by the trio of Matt Rafferty (22 points, 8.3 rebounds, five assists), the aforementioned Lyons (15.3 points), and Clay Mounce (15.3 points). Andrew Brown, Tre Clark, and Mike Bothwell have been efficient as well.

Rafferty has been most effective in the post. Lyons has thrived using screens. Mounce has done most of his damage off cuts.

I’d expect to see a steady dose of cuts and screens, and the Paladins aren’t shy about shooting the three. The ‘Cats should have the length to slow Furman’s work in the post, but they’re obviously going to have to do a better job dealing with movement.

Furman does a decent job taking care of the ball, averaging just under 10 turnovers per game.

The Defense

Defensively Furman is giving up 64 points per game. They allowed 86 against Gardner Webb but have held two of four opponents under 60.

Looking at the advanced numbers, they surrender 0.805 points per possession, ranking in the 62nd percentile.

They’ve excelled guarding cuts and the pick and roll but have struggled in other areas. They rank as “poor” defending the post and “below average” against spot ups and in transition. They have also been susceptible on the offensive glass.

52.6 percent of Villanova’s offense comes from the three play types that Furman struggles the most against, so the ‘Cats should be able to get some good looks.

Another positive is that Furman only forces a turnover on 16.7 percent of possessions, which ranks 252nd.

Miscellaneous

The starting backcourt will likely be the 5’11” Lyons and 5’11” Alex Hunter. Rafferty (6’8”) and Mounce (6’7”) have started every game in the frontcourt. The final starting spot has been split between 6’5” Andrew Brown (twice), 6’8” Noah Gurley and 6’5” Tre Clark. Considering this, the length that proved so problematic in the Michigan game should be much less of a factor on Saturday.

Furman is relatively young as well. Rafferty and Brown are the only seniors that see significant time. The other is Brady Shuck who averages eight minutes per game. Lyons is a junior. Hunter, Mounce, and Clark are sophomores, while Gurley, Bothwell, and Jaylon Pugh are freshmen.

The ‘Cats should be able to gain an advantage on the glass, so hopefully they will be able to limit second chances for the Paladins while getting some extra opportunities for themselves.











