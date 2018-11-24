During Villanova’s recent run of success, the Wildcats have made a habit of claiming early-season tournament championships, and they will look to continue that trend on Sunday when they face No. 14 Florida State in the AdvoCare Invitational title game. It will be the second big test of the young season for Villanova.

The Seminoles (5-0) defeated No. 19 LSU in overtime to reach the title game. Each of their other four victories have come by double figures.

Florida State is currently ranked 11th in the KenPom rankings (‘Nova is 16th) with an adjusted efficiency margin of 21.93. The ‘Noles check in 13th offensively and 14th defensively.

6’7” senior Terrance Mann leads the way for Florida State with 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Joining Mann in double figures are 6’10” sophomore Mfiondu Kabengele (12 ppg) and 6’5” sophomore M.J. Walker (10.6). Walker is the Seminoles’ top 3-point threat as he’s 12-24 from deep on the season.

In addition, Trent Forrest (6’4” junior), PJ Savoy (6’5” senior) and Christ Koumadje (7’4” senior) each average at least 8.6 points per game.

Mann, Forrest, and Walker average over 30 minutes per game, while six other Seminoles average at least 11 minutes.

The Seminoles have been good on the offensive glass and solid shooting the three.

Florida State has excelled utilizing the roll man in pick and rolls, and has been good shooting the ball, in isolation, and off cuts. It has struggled using the pick and roll ballhandler and been average in the post.

Defensively, the Seminoles have been excellent against the pick and roll and in transition. They have struggled defending shooters, isolations, and cuts.

Forrest and Savoy have been the best individual defenders for Florida State. Mann has struggled defensively. Mann and Walker have had difficulty guarding shooters.

It sounds silly to acknowledge that making shots as key to winning a basketball game, but that’s what it could come down to for the ‘Cats. Defending shooters has emerged of one of two weaknesses in FSU’s defense, and the other, cuts, is a virtually nonexistent component of Villanova’s offense. ‘Nova will need to move the ball, get good looks, and knock them down.

The ‘Noles have also been susceptible to allowing offensive rebounds, and that is an area the ‘Cats have excelled in during the AdvoCare. That’s another area where Villanova could establish an advantage.

Defensively, the ‘Cats will likely see a good amount of cutting, something they’ve struggled with. Florida State also has been successful in transition, so ‘Nova will need to try to keep the Seminoles from getting too much on the run.

Florida State’s size and length could cause some difficulty for Villanova, as they did against Michigan. However, those traits haven’t necessarily translated in the ways you would expect, as the Seminoles haven’t been an elite rebounding team nor have they been dominant in the post. Hopefully they don’t pick Sunday to start flexing in those areas.

Obviously, the way the first six games of the season have played out puts a little extra importance on this one. The ‘Cats have an opportunity to get their first marquee win of the season and a victory would likely have them sniffing the top 25 once again. More importantly, it would serve as a clear indication of progress and go a long way toward easing concerns in ‘Nova Nation. It will be interesting to see how they respond.



