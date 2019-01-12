Villanova will look to keep things rolling Sunday afternoon when they take on Creighton.

The Wildcats come in winners of four-straight and holding a half-game lead over Marquette atop the Big East.

The Bluejays are coming off a tough overtime loss to Marquette in which Markus Howard scored 53 points. After defeating Providence in their Big East opener, they have lost two straight and enter Sunday’s game at 10-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

It’s all about the offense for Creighton. The Bluejays average 84.9 points per game, shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent from 3. They are ranked sixth in offensive efficiency by KenPom, ranking first in the country in effective field goal percentage (60.3), 12th in 2-point percentage and 4th in 3-point percentage.

Ty-Shon Alexander leads the way with 17.2 points per game. Mitch Ballock (11.2), Martin Krampelj (10.8), and Marcus Zegarowski (10.5) round out the double-figure scorers for Creighton. Davion Mintz (9.6) and Damien Jefferson (9.4) have contributed as well. Those six players are the only Bluejays averaging more than 20 minutes per game.

Alexander, Ballock, Zegarowski, Mintz, and Jefferson all hit better than 40 percent from 3, as does Kaleb Joseph.

Things have not been as smooth on defense. The Bluejays rank just 158 in defensive efficiency per KenPom. They are 284 in opponent’s effective FG percentage, 280 in opponent’s 2-point percentage, and 251 in opponent’s 3-point percentage.

Creighton’s biggest weakness on offense is the free throw line, where they shoot just 65.5 percent. They haven’t been particularly effective on the offensive glass.

Rebounding should be a major key on Sunday. The ‘Cats come into the game with a slight advantage on the boards, 35.4-34.6. While the Bluejays haven’t been great on the offensive glass, they are the kind of team that can punish opponents when they get second opportunities, so it will be imperative for ‘Nova to limit them to one chance per possession.

Turnovers will be key as well. Creighton has been average taking care of the ball, turning it over 14 times per game, and have been slightly below average at forcing turnovers. Any wasted possession for the Bluejays would be huge, and if the ‘Cats can earn a few extra shots by winning the turnover battle it could go a long way towards a victory.

Obviously defending the 3-point line will be huge. With so many different legitimate threats from deep, things could get out of hand quickly if a handful of them get it going or if Creighton consistently generates good looks from beyond the arc.

Between the tough environment and Creighton’s offense, Villanova will have its work cut out for it. But the ‘Cats have been playing reasonably well, and some of the tough games they’ve played this year should help. Outside of Villanova and Marquette, every other Big East team already has at least two conference losses, and a ‘Nova win would put a nice bit of space between it and the majority of the pack. It will be interesting to see how the ‘Cats respond and if they can keep their momentum going.